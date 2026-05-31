SHERMAN, Texas — A federal filing before U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan is raising questions

Media entrepreneur Alki David has submitted emergency preservation materials asking the Eastern District of Texas to protect records, metadata, repositories, communications, cloud logs, witness materials, chain-of-custody evidence and related documents before they can be deleted, migrated, overwritten or lost.

A supplemental exhibit includes a visual “Investigative Relationship Map” referencing David Boies, NXIVM, Camila, CBS, Download.com/CNET, Dropbox, LimeWire, Universal Music Group, Alfa Nero, Keith Raniere, Christo Leventis, Dani Peretz, Alexia David, Sara and Clare Bronfman, Bill Ackman and others. The exhibit expressly states that it is offered as a preservation guide only, not as a finding of liability.

The emergency filing also references Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jonathan Hay, Daphne Barak, Corey Feldman, Brandon Howard, Ryan Baker, Anthony Pellicano, Joseph Chora, Danny Kapon, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the late Asot Michael, the late Mark J. Lieberman and the late Aaron Cain McKnight as part of witness, custodian, intermediary or preservation pathways. The court has not ruled on the allegations, and no findings have been made against the named individuals or entities.

At the center of the filing is one demand:

Preserve first. Investigate second.

David argues that the evidentiary value lies in preserving the forensic trail—metadata, hashes, timestamps, repository ownership records, deletion logs, access histories, platform records and chain-of-custody materials—without publicly circulating sensitive or prohibited content.

The Dallas connection runs through the case. David references the deaths of attorney Mark J. Lieberman and Aaron Cain McKnight, identifies Ryan Baker as a material witness, and seeks preservation of records connected to what he characterizes as Dallas-related witness and evidence pathways.

The filing also sits against a broader cross-border backdrop. David says related preservation issues intersect with King’s Bench and Privy Council arguments, including a sovereign climate case that moved from Antigua toward the Privy Council after Antigua granted permission to appeal. In David’s framing, Texas, Antigua, the Privy Council and King’s Bench cannot be treated as isolated arenas if the same records, witnesses, reputational issues, asset-control questions and cross-border evidence pathways overlap.

That is why the filing asks for more than ordinary discovery. It seeks sealed handling, inter-court assistance, law-enforcement referral where appropriate and emergency preservation before records are destroyed or lost.

For years, David states that he published evidence leads, witness materials and preservation records through Shockya and CBSYOUSUCK.com because he believed evidence was being buried and victims were not being heard.

The broader corporate question is unavoidable.

If courts begin tracing not only alleged conduct but also the cloud systems, advertising pathways, insurance structures, hospitality relationships, sponsorship networks, financial rails and media-distribution systems surrounding it, the implications could reach far beyond this case.

Major brands and entertainment companies are not accused of wrongdoing by any court in this filing. But the preservation logic is clear: if records exist inside corporate ecosystems, those records may become evidence.

Judge Jordan has not yet ruled.

The allegations remain unproven.

But the message is simple:

If the records survive, the questions can be tested.

If they disappear, they cannot.

Read the Filing

The emergency filing and supplemental preservation exhibit are embedded below for readers to review directly.