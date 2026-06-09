ITV2’s Wednesday Line‑Up: Deals, Drama and a Dash of Reality

If you’re looking for something that keeps you on the edge of your seat and something that lets you unwind, ITV2’s Wednesday schedule has something for every mood. From the adrenaline of a life‑changing cash prize to the chaos of London’s socialites, the channel delivers a balanced mix of genres.

Deal or No Deal – The Classic Gameshow Returns

At 06:25 BST (05:25 UTC) Stephen Mulhern steps back into the spotlight to host the iconic “Deal or No Deal.” A brave contestant faces the infamous Banker in a race against time for a life‑changing cash prize. The show’s high‑energy format and familiar faces make it one of the most reliable treats on the evening. Still entertaining, it’s a perfect start for those who love a good risk.

Dress to Impress – Fashion Feud for a Date

At 07:25 BST, George, Justin and Lewis battle it out for the affection of Londoner Jen. Which of the three single shoppers’ fashion choices will earn them a date? The light‑hearted competition keeps the mood upbeat and offers a quick dose of style drama.

Billie and Greg: The Family Diaries – Reality Check

From 08:25 BST, the family diary series dives into Nelly and Arthur’s school life while letting Greg focus on his medical issues. Billie’s health concerns and a “mummy MOT” add a relatable twist. The show’s candid moments position it as a one of the better options for reality‑watching fans.

The Only Way Is Essex – The Sims Face‑off

At 09:25 BST, Pete and Chloe Sims confront each other after months of silence. The show’s signature high‑drama and stubborn characters make it a reliable pick for viewers craving a narrative twist. Still entertaining, it holds up well against other reality dramas.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – International Intrigue

From 10:15 BST, the USA’s reality scene brings “Bermuda Views” and “Bathtub Blues.” The women navigate a second‑day trip while dealing with illness and conflict. The show offers a fresh international perspective, adding variety to the Wednesday mix.

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Fiesta Fights

At 11:10 BST, “Pumpkins and Paparazzi” brings a fiesta party and a confrontation over paparazzi photos. The drama’s sharp social commentary makes it one of the show’s better options for reality fans.

Celebrity Catchphrase – Celebrity Game Night

At 12:10 BST, Stephen Mulhern hosts a special with Kelvin Fletcher, Chris Ramsey, and Heather Small, all playing for charity. The format is light, engaging and a good way to unwind after the first half of the evening.

The Floor US – Battle of the Bands

At 13:10 BST, Rob Lowe brings the American version to the UK. Contestants test their knowledge of bands, toys and bugs. The show’s fast pace keeps viewers interested and offers a unique twist on game‑show formulae.

The 1% Club – Quiz for the Wealthy

At 19:00 BST, Lee Mack presents a quiz where 100 contestants can win up to £100,000. The show’s high stakes and humour make it a reliable entry for late‑night viewers.

New: Love Island – Villa Drama

From 20:00 BST, new “Love Island” episodes showcase glamorous singles competing for a cash prize. The villa setting and audience influence keep the drama fresh and relevant.

Animated Fun – Family Guy & American Dad!

At 21:35 BST, “Family Guy” offers a quick 30‑minute animated break, while “American Dad!” follows with a satirical look at a CIA life. The blend of humor and quirky storytelling is a reliable choice for animated fans.

Side Picks – Bob’s Burgers & Transaction

From 23:35 BST, “Bob’s Burgers” delivers family mishaps, and “Transaction” presents a lively sitcom with a transgender lead. These shows round out the evening with varied comedic styles.

Bottom line: ITV2’s Wednesday schedule is a well‑balanced mix of classic game shows, reality drama, and animated comedy. Whether you’re chasing the high stakes of “Deal or No Deal” or looking to unwind with “Unwind with ITV,” there’s a slot for every mood.