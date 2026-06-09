Midweek Madness: BBC 1 Scotland’s Must‑Watch Line‑up

Wednesday’s lineup on BBC 1 Scotland delivers a mix of drama, reality, news and light‑hearted quizzing. From the familiar streets of EastEnders to the comforting restoration of The Repair Shop, there’s something for every mood.

Breakfast – 06:00‑09:30 BST

The morning starts with the classic Breakfast programme, covering news, sport, business and weather. The familiar hosts keep the tone breezy and informative.

Morning Live – 09:30‑10:45 BST

A lively discussion with Gethin Jones and the team tackles current events and offers tips to lift your day. It’s a reliable, conversational start to the day.

Homes Under the Hammer – 11:15‑12:15 BST

This reality‑auction series showcases unique properties and the bidders’ dreams. It’s still entertaining for fans of property and auctions.

Bargain Hunt: Tea Special – 12:15‑13:00 BST

Danny Sebastian revisits classic tea‑time finds in a light‑hearted special. The nostalgic vibe makes it a pleasant mid‑afternoon break.

BBC News at One – 13:00‑14:00 BST

A concise, up‑to‑date rundown of national and international news. It’s a reliable source for staying informed before the evening settles in.

Policing Paradise – 14:00‑14:30 BST

A short investigative piece on local law enforcement. It offers a realistic glimpse into everyday policing.

Politics Scotland – 14:30‑15:15 BST

An analysis of the week’s political developments at Westminster and Holyrood. A good start for anyone keen on current affairs.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes – 15:15‑15:45 BST

Robson Green takes Jo Joyner on a scenic ride and a cooking lesson. The relaxed tone makes it an easy watch.

Garden Rescue – 15:45‑16:30 BST

Flo Headlam and Joe Swift transform a chaotic yard into a serene garden. It’s a heart‑warming makeover that holds up well for gardening fans.

Bridge of Lies – 16:30‑17:15 BST

Friends navigate truths and lies on a dramatic bridge. The suspense is engaging, though it might feel a bit predictable.

Pointless – 17:15‑18:00 BST

A quirky quiz that rewards obscure knowledge. It’s still entertaining for trivia buffs looking for a lighter challenge.

BBC News – 18:00‑18:30 BST

A concise news bulletin that covers the latest headlines. A reliable way to catch up before the evening programmes.

Reporting Scotland – 18:30‑19:30 BST

Local news and weather updates presented by Laura Miller. It’s a dependable source for Scots viewers.

The One Show – 19:30‑19:30 BST

JB Gill and Angellica Bell cover stories that matter across the country. Their chemistry adds a pleasant tone to the evening.

EastEnders – 19:30‑20:00 BST

The long‑running soap continues its gritty storytelling. It remains a staple for fans, though the pacing can feel uneven at times.

The Repair Shop – 20:00‑21:00 BST

The Bear Ladies restore treasured items, blending skill and storytelling. It offers a comforting, nostalgic experience that holds up well.

Amandaland – 20:00‑21:00 BST

A comedic pre‑party with strong language. It’s a light‑hearted, though slightly edgy, segment for those who enjoy bold humour.

Only Child – 20:30‑21:30 BST

A drama about community allotments. The narrative is engaging, though it may feel slow for viewers seeking fast pacing.

BBC News and Weather – 21:00‑22:00 BST

An all‑in‑one news and weather bulletin. It’s a dependable way to wrap up the night.

Reporting Scotland – 22:30‑22:40 BST

A short news and weather update. It’s concise but covers the essentials.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – 22:40‑00:10 BST

The final episode delivers a tense courtroom showdown. It remains gripping, though the violence may deter some viewers.

Scotcast – 00:10‑00:40 BST

Martin Geissler discusses Scotland’s biggest news stories. It’s a solid choice for staying current on local affairs.

Blankety Blank – 00:40‑01:15 BST

A nostalgic quiz show featuring celebrities. It’s still entertaining for a late‑night audience.

Bottom line: Wednesday’s BBC 1 Scotland schedule offers a solid mix of reliable news, comforting restoration shows, and engaging dramas. Whether you’re looking for light conversation or a deep dive into the local scene, there’s something to keep you glued to the screen.