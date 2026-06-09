Midweek TV Showdown: 5USA’s Best Picks for Wednesday

The Wednesday schedule on 5USA is unfortunately missing from the data we have. To still help you decide what to watch, we’ve turned to the Saturday lineup – a solid proxy for the channel’s strongest offerings – and highlighted the shows most likely to keep you glued to the screen.

NCIS – 09:00‑10:00 BST

The latest episode sees Gibbs chasing a reality‑TV star’s explosive plot. Tight pacing and the classic blend of crime and character keep the drama fresh.

Opinion: NCIS remains a reliable pillar for fans of procedural thrillers; it offers the familiar rhythm you can count on, even when the stakes feel a bit predictable.

Law & Order – 10:00‑11:00 BST

In episode 13, a student’s death leads detectives to a money‑grabbing church scheme. The show balances courtroom drama with street‑level investigation.

Opinion: Law & Order’s procedural grind is a solid choice for viewers who appreciate layered legal narratives, though it may lack the emotional punch of newer series.

Criminal Minds Evolution – 20:00‑21:10 BST

This episode pits the BAU against a Gold Star identity reveal, forcing Prentiss to confront Jade. The stakes climb as the clock ticks.

Opinion: Criminal Minds Evolution offers a fresh take on the classic BAU formula, keeping the suspense high and the character dynamics sharp.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – 22:05‑23:00 BST

Episode 17 dives into a brutal rape case involving a mute girl and a priest, adding a chilling twist to the usual investigations.

Opinion: SVU’s focus on sensitive subjects maintains its relevance, though the narrative can feel heavy for casual viewers.

Bottom Line

With Wednesday’s actual lineup unavailable, the Saturday shows above provide a strong preview of 5USA’s calibre. NCIS and Law & Order deliver dependable procedural thrills, while Criminal Minds Evolution and SVU offer sharper, character‑driven narratives. Whichever you pick, you’re in for a solid evening of television.