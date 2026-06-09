Wednesday’s CBS Reality: Legal Fire, Killer Mysteries and Real‑Life Near‑Misses

Judge Judy: The Courtroom Showdown

From 08:00 to 09:40, Judge Judy stitches together a series of sharp, punchy episodes – S10, Ep109 to S10, Ep112 – that tackle emotionally charged disputes ranging from bank account claims to fishing turf wars. The show’s reputation for honest, down‑to‑the‑point adjudication makes it a reliable source of courtroom drama. My take: it still entertains, offering a quick, cathartic release for viewers tired of mild politeness on other networks.

Britain’s Almost Perfect Murders: A Cold‑Blooded Chronicle

At 18:00, the channel drops a gripping hour-long episode of Britain’s Almost Perfect Murders, detailing William Mottershead’s 1984 assault and subsequent conviction. The narrative is built on courtroom evidence and a judge’s stern verdict, keeping viewers engaged with its stark portrayal of justice. I believe it holds up well for fans of true crime who appreciate a concise, evidence‑driven approach.

UK Crime Files: Evil Walks The Streets – The Southern Coast Saga

Following that, from 19:00 to 20:00, the documentary explores Graham Fisher’s predatory crimes along the South East coast. It combines investigative footage with interviews, providing a thorough look at the investigative process. The episode is still entertaining for viewers who enjoy a deep dive into criminal psychology.

Bloodline Detectives: The 1959 Mystery Re‑opened

From 21:00 to 22:00, viewers follow the genetic genealogy breakthrough that identifies Chester Alfred Breiney as the long‑mysterious skeletal remains in Wisconsin. The episode blends forensic science with storytelling, making it a reliable pick for those who appreciate investigative drama.

Close Calls: On Camera – Real‑Life Near‑Misses

The early evening slots (03:00–04:45) are filled with a series of real‑life near‑miss stories. From a lorry driver’s overturned vehicle to a young man’s horse‑related injury, each episode showcases adrenaline‑filled situations that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The show’s format ensures that even viewers who are not crime‑oriented can find something gripping.

Bottom line: Whether you’re after courtroom drama, investigative depth or a pulse‑pounding glimpse of real‑world danger, CBS Reality’s Wednesday lineup offers a spectrum of content that keeps the channel alive for a broad audience.