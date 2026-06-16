Pick TV Wednesday Show Guide: From Border Security Thrills to Star Trek Adventures

Nothing To Declare

From 09:00 to 10:30 BST, Pick TV brings you a gripping fly‑on‑the‑wall look at Australian border officers. Each 30‑minute episode dives into real‑world smuggling and customs checks that keep the country safe.

Opinion: The series stays compelling, with a steady pace that keeps audiences hooked without feeling repetitive.

Border Security: Canada’s Front Line

Two 30‑minute episodes run from 08:00 to 09:00 BST, showcasing the high‑pressure work of Canadian border officers. The show offers a mix of tense encounters and behind‑the‑scenes detail.

Opinion: It provides a reliable snapshot of border enforcement, though the pacing can feel uneven at times.

Motorway Patrol

At 07:00 and 07:30 BST you’ll catch two episodes of New Zealand’s motorway patrol, featuring high‑speed chases and on‑the‑road drama.

Opinion: The series holds up well, offering adrenaline without the sensationalism that can make similar shows feel stale.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

From 15:00 to 16:00 BST, a full hour of the iconic Star Trek series brings conflict and character depth to the screen.

Opinion: For long‑time fans, it’s a solid pick that delivers the nuanced storytelling the franchise is known for.

Stargate SG‑1

Between 16:00 and 17:00 BST, pick TV airs a 60‑minute episode of this classic sci‑fi adventure.

Opinion: If you’re craving a blend of action and mythology, this episode is a dependable choice.

The Rookie

From 20:00 to 22:00 BST, two episodes of the modern police drama follow rookie officers navigating high‑profile cases.

Opinion: The show offers fresh perspectives on law enforcement, though some plot points can feel formulaic.

Bottom Line

Pick TV’s Wednesday lineup blends real‑world policing with classic sci‑fi, giving viewers something to chew on whether you’re into gritty documentaries or adventurous space tales. The varied pacing keeps the schedule interesting, though some episodes may feel a bit stretched. Overall, the channel provides a solid mix of content that should keep most viewers engaged.