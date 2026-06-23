Channel 4 Wednesday: Cheers, Countdown, and the Drama That Will Keep You Hooked

Wednesday night on Channel 4 is a mixed bag of nostalgia, reality and hard‑edge drama. Below is a rundown of what to stream, when, and why it’s worth your time.

06:50 – 07:15 Cheers (S8 Ep26, S9 Ep1)

Plot: Robin faces insider‑trading fallout, while Rebecca contemplates her future at Cheers. The final episodes of Season 8 and the opening of Season 9 explore loyalty, betrayal and the weight of friendship.

If you’re after a show that balances sharp wit with emotional depth, this is still entertaining. The chemistry between the main characters remains a reliable anchor for audiences.

07:45 – 08:10 Everybody Loves Raymond (S2 Ep15-17)

Plot: Ray’s culinary experiments collide with family dynamics, leading to comedic mishaps and heart‑warmingly awkward moments.

This classic sitcom offers one of the better options for a light‑hearted break, delivering both situational comedy and relatable family themes.

09:10 – 10:10 Frasier (S9 Ep6‑9)

Plot: From a chaotic Halloween party to a 200th radio episode milestone, Frasier’s life continues to oscillate between high‑brow humor and everyday mishaps.

The show’s sophisticated wit still holds up well, offering a sharp contrast to the more low‑brow reality shows that dominate the schedule.

11:10 – 12:10 American Pickers (S11 Ep1)

Plot: Wolfe and Fritz hunt for hidden relics across the USA, uncovering surprising treasures and stories.

If you enjoy the thrill of the hunt, this reality gem is reliable and surprisingly engaging.

13:10 – 14:10 Countdown (S44 Ep1)

Plot: Classic puzzle format with Colin Murray, Rachel Riley, Susie Dent, and Oti Mabuse’s Dictionary Corner.

This long‑running quiz offers a one‑of‑a‑kind brain‑teaser that holds up well for casual viewers and hardcore puzzle lovers alike.

21:00 – 22:05 Celebrity Gogglebox (S8 Ep3)

Plot: Celebs react to a range of programmes, from Countdown to the World Cup coverage.

The show’s light‑hearted commentary makes it a reliable pick for a relaxed evening with a dose of star‑powered banter.

23:10 – 00:10 The Accused (Ep1)

Plot: Real‑life stories of those who believe they were wrongfully convicted.

For those intrigued by legal drama, the series offers one of the better options to explore the complexities of justice.

00:05 – 01:00 Murdered: Baby on the Beach (Ep1‑3)

Plot: The mysterious case of a baby found on a Kerry beach, unraveling decades of secrets.

The series holds up well, delivering a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Bottom Line: This Wednesday, Channel 4’s lineup offers a mix of nostalgia, intellectual challenge and gripping drama that caters to every mood. Whether you’re in the mood for classic sitcoms or investigative tales, there’s something here to keep you glued to the screen.