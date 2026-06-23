Wednesday’s Brain‑Busting Line‑up: BBC Four’s University Challenge & Only Connect

BBC Four is opening its evening with a sharp, intelligent line‑up that will test your knowledge and keep you entertained. From classic quiz nights to science‑filled documentaries, there’s something crafted for every curious mind.

19:00 – 19:30 BST: University Challenge

The venerable quiz show returns with Jeremy Paxman asking the questions. It’s a reliable showcase of brains and wit, and its continuity on BBC Four is a comforting reminder of high‑quality intellectual entertainment.

19:30 – 20:00 BST: Only Connect

A quirky quiz that forces you to spot hidden links. The mix of bookstore managers and bowling‑loving teams adds a dash of humour to the cerebral challenge, making it a solid pick for the night.

20:00 – 21:00 BST: Universe

Professor Brian Cox guides you through the dramatic history of the Milky Way. Its blend of science and storytelling holds up well, offering a visually stunning escape that still educates.

21:00 – 21:50 BST: The Nazis: A Warning from History

A thoughtful look at Hitler’s unexpected war with Britain. While the programme tackles sensitive material, it remains a reliable source for understanding the complexities of wartime alliances.

Bottom line: BBC Four’s Wednesday schedule delivers a solid blend of quiz brilliance and historical depth, ensuring a night of sharp, engaging viewing.

Note: The provided schedule corresponds to 24 June 2026, which falls on a Sunday. If you’re looking for Wednesday’s offerings, the exact lineup may differ.