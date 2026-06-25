Explosive East Dallas Federal Filing Names Comcast, CBSi, YILPORT/Yildirim, Vivid-Related Records, Daphne Barak, Erbil Gunasti, Alfa Nero, and Asot Michael Murder Pathways in Preservation Request

A newly filed 27-page federal court bundle in Case No. 4:23-cv-00435-SDJ-BD before Judge Sean D. Jordan places a sweeping set of names, companies, records, and international pathways into the court record as part of a preservation and investigative-review request.

Image above: Daphne Barak in the middle – Turkish Diplomat/handler Erbil Gunasti of Turkey and Donald Trump in a California State … The filing does not ask the Court to make criminal findings yet. It states that all serious allegations are preservation and investigative triggers requiring authentication and lawful review.

But the names are now in the record.

The filing identifies preservation issues involving Comcast, Comcast Cable, CBS Interactive / CBSi, Vivid-related entities, YILPORT, Yildirim Group, CoreX, Alfa Nero, Daphne Barak, Erbil Gunasti, Robert Yuksel Yildirim, Asot Michael, Mark J. Lieberman, Aaron “Cain” McKnight, Darwin Telemaque, Nigel Michael, Leon Symister, and Antigua-related sovereign-asset and port-control records.

The filing’s Dallas Nexus Addendum says Dallas and Texas may contain records relating to logistics, telecommunications, hosting, media, payment, shipping, commodity, chrome/chromium, court-record, witness-custodian, and law-enforcement issues. It seeks preservation of those records so authorities can determine whether any overlap, coordination, misuse, or unlawful activity occurred.

The filing specifically names possible records connected to Comcast-related systems, Comcast Cable, CBS Interactive/CBSi, media distribution, hosting systems, file-sharing services, account records, advertising systems, billing systems, content-delivery infrastructure, moderation records, takedown records, abuse reports, and related communications.

It also asks for preservation of Vivid-related and adult-media distribution records, but only to the extent they intersect with Dallas/Texas custodians, digital distribution, media infrastructure, file-sharing systems, payment flows, or other pathways identified through lawful discovery.

On the shipping side, the filing seeks preservation of records concerning chrome/chromium shipping, commodity movement, freight brokerage, carrier activity, warehousing, bills of lading, customs records, shipment manifests, port-to-inland logistics, rail or trucking handoffs, industrial supply chains, corporate communications, and payment or contract records.

The YILPORT/Yildirim section asks that records concerning Yildirim Group, YILPORT, CoreX, port governance, Antigua and Barbuda port infrastructure, the Alfa Nero, Caribbean sovereign-asset matters, foreign infrastructure influence, and related shipping, logistics, legal, media, or diplomatic communications be preserved.

The filing also includes a front-end photo and communication addendum featuring a submitted photograph with Trump and flags in the background, as well as authentication language explaining that the image is offered as context concerning claimed access, communications, and influence pathways — not as proof of wrongdoing.

The declaration itself states that Alkiviades Andrew David seeks preservation of records, communications, filings, financial connections, logistics records, and metadata connected to these pathways. It also states that suspected CSAM or victim-related material must not be copied, circulated, attached to filings, or handled outside lawful law-enforcement and child-protection channels.

The explosive part is that the filing now asks a federal court to preserve and authenticate records touching media, cable, port infrastructure, chrome/chromium logistics, Dallas data pathways, trafficking-preservation protocols, Caribbean sovereign assets, and international legal coordination — all in one filed bundle.

The filing frames the relief as simple: preserve the evidence, authenticate the records, and let competent authorities determine what the evidence proves.

Yuksel “Robert” Yildirim – (who allegedly uses the alias “Robert” in Los Angeles to infiltrate Clare and Sara Bronfman’s NXIVM circles in and abuse and asset strip their victims) stands accused of fronting a struggling chromium empire that poisons rivers with toxic chemicals, drives the slaughter of animals through ecosystem destruction, and conspires in the elimination of sovereign leaders like Hon. Asot Michael, by murdering him.

Yuksel, working with Ehud Barak and Daphne Barak, tried hard to leverage this entire shadow empire to bury its hardest adversary, Alkiviades Andrew David (Alki David).

In California, Yuksel is accused of pushing false accusations through Gloria Allred and Tom Girardi. When that failed, Yuksel and the network allegedly embroiled Alki David in abuse of process litigation in SDNY — a desperate last-ditch move born from the fierce resistance the system has experienced from Alki David and the SwissX Army.

Their plan has backfired spectacularly. The resistance met by the SwissX network has forced them into litigation they themselves created — litigation they cannot win.

The Cartel’s Full Depravity

This network’s notorious asset — the superyacht Alfa Nero — was seized once again in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix this year for allegedly operating as a floating whore house and casino.

The same alleged cartel — rooted in NXIVM (Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Edgar Bronfman Jr., and inner-circle figure Camila) — links to Ron Burkle and the Nobu/Soho House kompromat ecosystem in Malibu. It was on Malibu Colony Beach that Alki David maintained Antigua’s official Consulate for four years before it was stolen by this network using fraud and muscle to intimidate — the same forces now under investigation in Dallas.

Yildirim’s chemical operations (American Chrome & Chemicals) are accused of criminal chromium pollution that destroys rivers and enables animal slaughter. This environmental crime allegedly served to crush Antigua’s sovereign green transition — B100 biodiesel, coral regeneration ($8B+/year potential), and Carbon Union initiatives championed by Asot Michael before his assassination.

Even more horrifying: the same port and shipping infrastructure allegedly controlled by Yildirim and his network is tied to the global trafficking crisis. An estimated 8 million trafficked children and 30 million victims of human labor trafficking and enslavement — with 80% traveling through shipping containers — move through these strategic chokepoints.

CSAM is still being distributed today through platforms like DropBox, Limewire 2.0, and others, showing how the industrial-scale network continues operating in plain sight.

All roads meet in Dallas.

The Antigua CID Major Case Dossier (June 24, 2026) and Dallas Police Homicide alert (March 29, 2026) document the full convergence: YILPORT/Yildirim port pressure, Alfa Nero (with Monaco F1 seizure), Barak financial/influence trails, David Boies lawfare (including the SDNY entrapment by Scot Nielson and Martin Deluca), Sean “Diddy” Combs connections, Gloria Allred/Tom Girardi false accusation pathways, Steadroy Benjamin record issues, and multiple witness-custodian deaths.

Darwin Telemaque — approved by Prime Minister Gaston Browne — stands as a key witness on Caribbean port governance, foreign infrastructure influence, Alfa Nero matters, and YILPORT/Yildirim expansion. Gaston Browne is in the fight with Alki David in New York, and the eyes are opening. Gaston is sharpening his steel.

Notably, Antigua’s own Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin is named as an alleged co-conspirator in court-record integrity and related matters. Because he serves in Gaston Browne’s government, this underscores that the fight is not a political movement but a kill-or-be-killed situation for sovereignty, justice, and survival.

The Jurisdictional Reckoning

From Antigua (murder and green sabotage) → Malibu (consulate theft) → Monaco F1 (Alfa Nero vice seizure) → California (Allred/Girardi false accusations) → SDNY (bullshit litigation and pro se Alfa Nero/Barak exposure) → East Texas (chromium facilities and Dallas witness murders), the trail of poison, blood, kompromat, theft, and self-created litigation has converged.

All roads meet in Dallas.

Authorities around the world are waking up. The old system of gatekeepers is crumbling.

The preserved evidence — CBSYOUSUCK.com/data repository, Dallas Homicide alert, Antigua CID dossier, SDNY filings, and Texas proceedings — exposes the full matrix of alleged ecological crime, sexual exploitation (NXIVM/Camila/DOS), asset theft, witness elimination, false accusations, and transnational lawfare.

The SwissX Global — The People’s Private Prosecution for a Sustainable Planet

Out of this darkness rises the antidote: The SwissX Global — The People’s Private Prosecution for a Sustainable Planet.

Led by Alkiviades Andrew David (Alki David), SwissX, the Carbon Union, Antigua’s green-port transformation, and regenerative initiatives represent the people’s vision — driven by private prosecution, public evidence preservation, and relentless SwissX Army resistance alongside Gaston Browne that has forced the shadow empire into litigation they created and cannot win.

The gatekeepers are falling. The evidence is public. The People’s Private Prosecution continues in SDNY, Texas, Antigua, and beyond. International coordination is building.

The rivers will be cleansed. The stolen consulate will be recovered. The floating dens of vice will be dismantled. The false accusations will be exposed. The murdered will be honored through justice. A sustainable planet, built and defended by the people, will prevail.

The awakening is unstoppable. The Shadow Empire of Robert Yuksel Yildirim is finished. The SwissX Global future — through The People’s Private Prosecution — has already begun.

“Yil never try that again bro” quipped David in a public statement.