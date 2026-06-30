Wednesday Action: Westerns, Volcanoes, and Anime – Your Guide to Great Action

If you want to turn your Wednesday into a saga of adrenaline, the GREAT! Action channel offers an eclectic mix that will keep you glued to the screen. From a hardened cowboy to a city engulfed in lava, and even a space‑faring anime, there’s something to suit every taste.

Lone Rider – A Gutsy Western

Time: 09:10 – 10:06 BST. The film follows a decorated soldier who returns home to find an evil land owner overrun the town. It still entertains with solid Western tropes and a strong lead performance.

Tombstone Territory – The Stagecoach Hold‑Up

Time: 11:00 – 11:30 BST. A daring stagecoach hold‑up offers gritty action, but the pacing feels uneven for those craving relentless momentum.

The High Chaparral – Outlaws and Lawmen

Time: 12:00 – 14:00 BST. Two episodes of the classic series showcase the clash between peace and outlaws. It’s a reliable dose of period drama for fans of the genre.

The Train – Wartime Action

Time: 14:00 – 14:56 BST. The film features Burt Lancaster in a tense race against time to prevent stolen art from leaving Paris. It holds up well as a classic wartime thriller.

Disaster Zone: Volcano In New York – Fire on the Streets

Time: 17:00 – 19:00 BST. Michael Ironside leads a chaotic tale of an underground experiment that erupts into a city‑wide lava flow. The drama remains engaging despite some over‑dramatic moments.

Chinese Zodiac – Jackie Chan Adventure

Time: 19:00 – 21:20 BST. A globe‑trotting hunt for stolen bronze heads delivers high‑energy action and a familiar sense of fun from Jackie Chan. It’s one of the better options in the lineup.

The 13th Warrior – Viking Epic

Time: 21:20 – 23:35 BST. Antonio Banderas leads a saga of Arab poets and Viking warriors. Though the pacing can feel uneven, the film offers a unique blend of cultures.

The Expatriate – Conspiracy Thriller

Time: 23:35 – 00:50 BST. Aaron Eckhart stars in a tense chase involving a former CIA agent and his daughter. The thriller holds up well with a steady pace and credible stakes.

Dragon Ball Super – Anime Showdown

Time: 01:50 – 02:50 BST. Two episodes of the anime bring Goku and Kefla into a universe‑wide battle. The action is crisp, and the storyline engages fans of high‑energy battles.

Bottom line

In short, the Wednesday schedule on GREAT! Action has a solid mix of Western grit, disaster drama, classic wartime action, and even anime. Each title offers its own flavor, ensuring that your evening will be a guaranteed thrill.