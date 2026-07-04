Sunday Smorgasbord on More4: Sun‑Drenched Homes, Kitchen Wars, and Life‑Saving Drama

If you’re looking for a Sunday programme that covers everything from sun‑kissed villas to the pulse‑racing world of A&E, More4’s lineup has you covered. Below is a rundown of the most compelling shows, with a quick opinion on each.

A Place in the Sun – 08:55 – 10:00 BST

This episode follows the McCall family as they hunt for a new home on Spain’s Costa del Sol. The picturesque setting and the thrumming real‑estate drama keep the viewer engaged, though the endless property search can feel a tad repetitive. All in all, it holds up well for a relaxed Sunday.

Come Dine with Me – 15:50 – 16:20 BST

Chantal’s Mexican fiesta in Belfast brings colour, dancing and a few kitchen mishaps. The show remains reliable for a lighthearted bite, though the plot twists are mild. It’s still entertaining for viewers looking for a quick culinary escape.

Four in a Bed – 18:20 – 18:55 BST

The B&Bers in Merthyr Tydfil face a brief competition that tests their hospitality. While the format is straightforward, the personalities shine, making it a dependable pick for a relaxed watch.

The Emergency Ward – 21:00 – 22:00 BST

Dr Emma West faces a cyclist’s hidden injuries in this tense episode. The medical drama’s intense scenes keep the audience on edge, offering a realistic look at the stakes of emergency care.

24 Hours in A&E – 22:00 – 23:05 BST

The night shift brings a diverse group of patients, each with their own story. The raw portrayal of medical challenges and family dynamics makes this series a compelling watch for those who appreciate authentic storytelling.

The Perfect Pitch – 03:15 – 03:40 BST

At Dalraddy Holiday Park, campers clash in paintball and Highland games. The quirky setting keeps the show light, though the competitive edge is mild. It’s a one‑off, but still entertaining for a low‑stakes Sunday start.

Discover Must Have Ideas: Shopping – 03:50 – 07:00 BST

This daytime block explores the latest must‑haves for home and garden. While the content is straightforward, it offers a solid catalog of ideas for the DIY enthusiast.

Bottom line: Whether you’re chasing a new home, craving a kitchen showdown, or seeking the pulse of medical drama, More4’s Sunday lineup delivers a mix that covers every mood. Pick what fits your vibe and enjoy a well‑rounded evening.