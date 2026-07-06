Saturday Thriller Mix: From Walker to Babylon 5 – Your Ultimate LEGEND Xtra Lineup

Kick off your evening with a lineup that spans classic action, gripping thriller, futuristic sci‑fi and epic fantasy. Below are the shows you shouldn’t miss, with local times (London – BST) and a quick take on each.

5:30 – 8:00 – Teleshopping

A quirky break from narrative TV, perfect for a quick browse of affordable deals.

8:00 – 9:00 – Walker, Texas Ranger

Chuck Norris leads a high‑kick, justice‑for‑all adventure that never goes stale.

Opinion: The episode delivers a steady stream of action and a clear moral compass, keeping viewers hooked with its dependable pacing.

9:00 – 10:00 – T.J. Hooker

A Vietnam vet turned detective faces a tense mission against a Russian trade delegate.

Opinion: Classic procedural drama that offers a reliable blend of suspense and action.

10:00 – 12:50 – Super Cyclone

A meteorologist teams up with a petroleum engineer to hunt a tornado threatening western America.

Opinion: The blend of science and action makes for a compelling watch, albeit with a predictable plot.

12:50 – 13:00 – Legend Lowdown

A quick recap of all the latest movies and series arriving that month.

13:00 – 15:00 – The Brink’s Job

Peter Falk leads a crime drama based on a real heist involving a supposedly impenetrable security firm.

Opinion: The film stays true to the tense nature of true‑crime stories, making it a solid thriller choice.

15:00 – 16:50 – The Jigsaw Man

Michael Caine stars in a spy thriller where an MI6 defector turns the tables and plays both sides.

Opinion: The mind‑twisting plot keeps viewers engaged, though it may feel a bit familiar.

17:00 – 18:00 – Star Trek – The Original Series

Kirk faces a painful experiment testing his self‑sacrifice in the face of doom.

Opinion: A classic that still holds up for fans of early science‑fiction.

18:00 – 19:00 – The Six Million Dollar Man

Steve goes undercover as a traitor to infiltrate a spy ring.

Opinion: The episode keeps the action light while weaving in a hint of espionage intrigue.

21:00 – 23:05 – No Escape

Owen Wilson leads a family into danger when a revolution sweeps their Asian home.

Opinion: The film’s action sequences are still entertaining, though the plot may feel predictable.

23:05 – 01:20 – Conan the Barbarian

Jason Momoa’s warrior seeks revenge against a warlord that killed his father.

Opinion: The fantasy adventure delivers on visual spectacle and a solid revenge narrative.

01:20 – 03:10 – Beyond the Law

Steven Seagal leads a crusade for justice after his son’s murder.

Opinion: The gritty tone and action scenes keep the drama engaging.

03:10 – 04:55 – Nomads

Pierce Brosnan stars in a supernatural horror involving a French anthropologist stalked by a mysterious gang.

Opinion: It’s a niche horror that offers a unique story, though it may not appeal to everyone.

04:55 – 05:30 – Teleshopping (again)

Another chance to catch up on deals before the next day.

Bottom line: From classic action heroes to thrilling crime dramas and epic fantasy, LEGEND Xtra’s Saturday lineup delivers a robust mix of entertainment. Pick a show that matches your mood and enjoy a night of reliable, engaging TV.