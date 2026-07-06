Saturday Thriller Mix: From Walker to Babylon 5 – Your Ultimate LEGEND Xtra Lineup
Kick off your evening with a lineup that spans classic action, gripping thriller, futuristic sci‑fi and epic fantasy. Below are the shows you shouldn’t miss, with local times (London – BST) and a quick take on each.
5:30 – 8:00 – Teleshopping
A quirky break from narrative TV, perfect for a quick browse of affordable deals.
8:00 – 9:00 – Walker, Texas Ranger
Chuck Norris leads a high‑kick, justice‑for‑all adventure that never goes stale.
Opinion: The episode delivers a steady stream of action and a clear moral compass, keeping viewers hooked with its dependable pacing.
9:00 – 10:00 – T.J. Hooker
A Vietnam vet turned detective faces a tense mission against a Russian trade delegate.
Opinion: Classic procedural drama that offers a reliable blend of suspense and action.
10:00 – 12:50 – Super Cyclone
A meteorologist teams up with a petroleum engineer to hunt a tornado threatening western America.
Opinion: The blend of science and action makes for a compelling watch, albeit with a predictable plot.
12:50 – 13:00 – Legend Lowdown
A quick recap of all the latest movies and series arriving that month.
13:00 – 15:00 – The Brink’s Job
Peter Falk leads a crime drama based on a real heist involving a supposedly impenetrable security firm.
Opinion: The film stays true to the tense nature of true‑crime stories, making it a solid thriller choice.
15:00 – 16:50 – The Jigsaw Man
Michael Caine stars in a spy thriller where an MI6 defector turns the tables and plays both sides.
Opinion: The mind‑twisting plot keeps viewers engaged, though it may feel a bit familiar.
17:00 – 18:00 – Star Trek – The Original Series
Kirk faces a painful experiment testing his self‑sacrifice in the face of doom.
Opinion: A classic that still holds up for fans of early science‑fiction.
18:00 – 19:00 – The Six Million Dollar Man
Steve goes undercover as a traitor to infiltrate a spy ring.
Opinion: The episode keeps the action light while weaving in a hint of espionage intrigue.
21:00 – 23:05 – No Escape
Owen Wilson leads a family into danger when a revolution sweeps their Asian home.
Opinion: The film’s action sequences are still entertaining, though the plot may feel predictable.
23:05 – 01:20 – Conan the Barbarian
Jason Momoa’s warrior seeks revenge against a warlord that killed his father.
Opinion: The fantasy adventure delivers on visual spectacle and a solid revenge narrative.
01:20 – 03:10 – Beyond the Law
Steven Seagal leads a crusade for justice after his son’s murder.
Opinion: The gritty tone and action scenes keep the drama engaging.
03:10 – 04:55 – Nomads
Pierce Brosnan stars in a supernatural horror involving a French anthropologist stalked by a mysterious gang.
Opinion: It’s a niche horror that offers a unique story, though it may not appeal to everyone.
04:55 – 05:30 – Teleshopping (again)
Another chance to catch up on deals before the next day.
Bottom line: From classic action heroes to thrilling crime dramas and epic fantasy, LEGEND Xtra’s Saturday lineup delivers a robust mix of entertainment. Pick a show that matches your mood and enjoy a night of reliable, engaging TV.