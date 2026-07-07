BBC Four Wednesday: A Curated Lineup of Culture, History and Adventure

Tonight’s BBC Four offers a mix of travel, science and historical drama. Below we break down each slot, give a quick opinion and recommend what to watch.

19:00 – 19:30 BST – Great British Railway Journeys

Michael Palin’s latest railway adventures tie in a nostalgic flight over RNAS Yeovilton. The steady pacing and charming banter make it a solid pick for travel buffs. Still entertaining for those who prefer a quiet, scenic narrative.

19:30 – 20:00 BST – Canal Boat Diaries

Robbie Cumming’s 170‑mile journey hits a snag in Wigan, but the documentary’s raw honesty keeps viewers engaged. A good choice if you’re craving relatable adventure.

20:00 – 21:00 BST – Universe

Brian Cox probes the cosmos, tracing back 13.8 billion years. The visual storytelling is compelling, though the science can feel dense for casual viewers. Holds up well for curious minds.

21:00 – 21:50 BST – The Nazis: A Warning from History

A stark documentary tracing radicalisation. The footage is unsettling but essential for understanding history’s lessons. One of the better options for those who want a sobering view.

21:50 – 22:00 BST – Afoot Again in the Past

Simon Thurley uncovers hidden tunnels at Hampton Court. The investigative tone adds intrigue to a historical setting, making it a worthwhile watch for architecture lovers.

22:00 – 23:10 BST – Our Friends in the North, 1979

Set in 1979, it follows four friends navigating love, politics and drugs. The gritty realism draws you in, though it’s peppered with strong language.

23:10 – 00:20 BST – Our Friends in the North, 1984

The miners’ strike dominates the narrative. The series’ raw depiction of social conflict keeps it compelling, though some scenes may be intense.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a mix of thoughtful travel, science wonder and historical depth, Wednesday’s BBC Four lineup delivers. From Michael Palin’s rail journeys to Brian Cox’s cosmic exploration, there’s something for every curious mind. Dive in and enjoy the night.