Justice For Asot! Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin – You Are SERVED THIS PUBLIC NOTICE – High Court of Justice, Antigua and Barbuda Claim No. ANUHCV2026/0284

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SERVICE High Court of Justice, Antigua and Barbuda Claim No. ANUHCV2026/0284

To: Steadroy Benjamin Zach Phillips, Crown Counsel Attorney General’s Chambers Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and the People of Antigua & Barbuda

Steadroy Benjamin and Zach Phillips — Consider yourselves served.

Your time of meddling, gatekeeping, and cover-ups is over. Go home Steadroy, before history drags you somewhere far less comfortable.

Today, 15 July 2026, I filed Claim No. ANUHCV2026/0284 — a powerful Document-Provenance, Public-Office, Preservation, Procedural-Access, and Forensic-Disclosure Claim. This is not rhetoric. This is now part of the official judicial record. It demands the authentic original filing, full audit trail, native files, metadata, chain of custody, and preservation of every piece of evidence tied to the mysteriously altered defendant list (including the UPP executives) from ANUHCV2025/0149. It protects my rights as a disabled litigant in person and opens the pathway for full justice on Asot Michael’s political assassination.

The brutal murder of Asot Michael was a political assassination. He was not killed by a lone man. Leon Symister (Alexta Francis’ lawyer, UPP-aligned) agrees Alexia did not act alone when he bashed Asot’s face and stabbed him to death in his Dry Hill home. The full network behind it must be exposed.

Direct Questions Steadroy Benjamin and Zach Phillips Must Answer:

Why did the Government lie about Diddy Combs’ plane landing in Antigua exactly when his U.S. homes were raided? What was really on that plane? Was John Branca here? Why did you allow the Prime Minister and Antigua’s sovereignty to be dragged into the SDNY courtroom with Epstein-linked elites? Why are you shielding Daphne Barak, who bragged that Asot owed her a million dollars for fixing Antigua elections? Why protect the same cartel turning Barbuda into a Nobu kompromat playground while blocking sovereign green wealth for Antiguans?

I have nothing to do with the Alfa Nero yet I’m forced into courtrooms run by the same elite gatekeepers.

No more.

The revolution is here — and not a single shot has been fired. The gravity field of truth, transparency, and sovereign innovation is now unstoppable.

I stand by Prime Minister Gaston Browne. He is a slick politician with a genuine golden heart — I have seen it. He has never taken a bribe. His choice of younger leaders is genius. God loves Gaston Browne.

Our $60 Trillion Destiny Awaits Antigua’s 28 million acres of dying coral and seagrass is our canvas. The green economy framework Asot Michael and I built — blue carbon restoration, sargassum bio-diesel, SoilBooster™ biochar, Carbon Compliance Market Act, regenerative agriculture, energy independence — represents a transformational sovereign gift worth $60 trillion over generations. The delays have already cost us a fortune. No more.

I am a litigant in person with severe, MRI-documented traumatic brain injury. It affects processing speed, memory, organization, fatigue, and executive function. I demand — and am legally entitled to — reasonable accommodations so I can fully participate. An honest, unaltered judicial record is the bare minimum any citizen deserves. The original claim properly naming UPP executives as local defendants mysteriously vanished. Fix it. Preserve everything.

Demands

The Court: Immediately authenticate the full record, preserve all native evidence and metadata, honour my TBI accommodations.

Police & CID: Launch a full, independent investigation into the political assassination of Asot Michael.

Steadroy Benjamin & Zach Phillips: Answer these questions publicly and produce complete disclosure.

Every Antiguan: Stand with me and demand the truth.

Service Videos will be posted immediately on my Instagram: instagram.com/alkidavid

The complete filed Claim (SwissX Legal, 14 July 2026) is now public record and embedded for the world to see. This is the foundation. Transparency now unlocks the golden kickstarter for Antigua and humanity.

Antigua deserves the truth. Asot Michael deserves justice. Our nation deserves its $60 trillion destiny.

Dated: 15 July 2026 Alkiviades Andrew David (Alki David) Claimant in Person SwissX Island, Antigua

Spread this far and wide. The victims are rising. The gravity field is here. No more lies. No more delays. No more cover-ups. Paint our future on 28 million acres. God loves Gaston Browne.