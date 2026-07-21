Wednesday’s Must‑Watch Lineup on That’s TV – Classic Comedy, Heartfelt Drama, and 60s Music Magic

Wednesday’s Must‑Watch Lineup on That’s TV
If you’re hunting for something that balances nostalgia with a touch of modern flair, That’s TV has a mixed bag that should keep you hooked from dawn to dusk.
Minder – The Classic Whodunnit That Still Holds Up
The episode “The Son Also Rises” (13:45–14:50) brings Terry’s shenanigans and a crooked property tycoon to a simmering showdown. It’s a well‑crafted yarn that feels fresh, largely because the humour is still crisp and the pacing keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Rising Damp – Quirky Domestic Antics That Never Get Old
S4 E5 “Under The Influence” (11:00–11:30) showcases Rigsby’s skepticism and Ambrose’s hypnotic claims. It’s still entertaining because the characters are oddly relatable and the pacing is gentle.
On the Buses – Classic British Sitcom for Light‑Hearted Laughs
S1 E2 “The New Conductor” (08:35–09:10) offers a pleasant surprise that fits the show’s easy‑going tone. It’s reliable and provides a quick escape without any heavy drama.
Bread – Slice of Everyday Life
S6 E7 (15:55–16:30) delivers a scene of suspicion that’s still relevant to modern audiences. The episode’s focus on community and humor keeps it grounded.
Steptoe and Son – Wry Family Dynamics
S1 E1 “The Offer” (17:40–18:20) shows Harold’s scheme to leave Albert behind. The humour is still sharp, and the plot keeps you engaged with its subtle social commentary.
Goodnight Sweetheart – Time‑Travel Drama That Holds Its Own
S6 E1 “Mine’s a Double” (12:00–12:40) shows a stormy night in the 1940s that changes the protagonist’s future. The episode feels balanced, blending romance and history without feeling outdated.
When the Boat Comes In – Historical Drama with a Twist
S3 E13 “A Marriage & A Massacre” (12:40–13:45) offers a blend of lighter moments and dramatic tension. The storyline’s depth makes it a worthwhile watch, especially for fans of period pieces.
Benidorm – Light‑Hearted Escapism
S6 E5 (20:00–21:00) brings the classic chaos of Benidorm’s holidaymakers. It’s reliable entertainment that offers a quick break from reality.
Shameless – Bold, Unfiltered Life Stories
S5 E5 (21:00–22:00) dives into Shane’s romance with his ideal partner. The episode’s raw honesty keeps it engaging for those who enjoy realistic drama.
That’s 60s – Best Music Live! – A Nostalgic Throwback
The 10‑minute slot (17:00–17:10) delivers live performances from the 1960s, providing a genuine taste of the era. It’s a quick, nostalgic treat that’s still enjoyable.
Bottom Line: That’s TV’s Wednesday schedule offers a balanced mix of classic sitcoms, heartfelt dramas, and a quick music nostalgia bite. Whether you’re craving reliable laughs or an engaging story, there’s something that fits every mood.