Wednesday’s Wire: Dive Into Bangers & Cash, Abandoned Engineering, and the Top Picks on U&Yesterday

The U&Yesterday schedule for Wednesday, 22 July 2026, is a mix of adrenaline‑filled car rescues, deep dives into forgotten engineering sites, and historically rich documentaries. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a history buff, or a curious wanderer, there’s something to keep you glued to the screen.

06:10 – 07:10 | Bangers & Cash – 100th Episode (S9 Ep9)

In the milestone episode, Derek drives into Northumberland to chase a rare 1975 NSU RO 80, while Jack wrestles with a Mini Mayfair stashed in a barn. The episode culminates with an Aston Martin DBS husk at auction, adding a touch of high‑class drama to the usual garage hustle. The pace is brisk, the stakes are tangible and it remains a solid pick for car lovers looking for a mix of nostalgia and new intrigue.

07:10 – 08:10 | Bangers & Cash – Lotus Esprit / MG TF / ERF Lorry (S9 Ep10)

Derek takes his first helicopter flight to pick up two 1970s Lotus sports cars, while the crew tackles a vintage ERF lorry. The segment is lighter, with a touch of adventure, and showcases the team’s willingness to step outside the garage for a bit of sky‑high fun. It’s a gentle reminder that Bangers & Cash isn’t just about the cars, but the stories they carry.

08:10 – 09:10 | Abandoned Engineering – The Secret Bunker (S8 Ep7)

This episode delves into a desert island’s infected past and a brutalist palace in Bulgaria. The narrative is detailed and the visuals are striking, offering a compelling peek into forgotten military secrets. For viewers who enjoy a blend of exploration and architectural intrigue, this episode is a dependable pick.

09:10 – 10:10 | Secret Nazi Bases – Maisy Batteries: A D‑Day Coverup? (S1 Ep2)

Exploring trenches and bunkers near Pointe du Hoc, the documentary uncovers fresh narratives about D‑Day. The footage is meticulously researched, and the storytelling is grounded in newly excavated evidence. It offers a sober, insightful look into a pivotal moment in history.

10:10 – 11:10 | World War 2 From Above – The Siege of Malta (S1 Ep1)

Using drones, experts chart Malta’s wartime defenses, offering a fresh perspective on how the island survived a relentless siege. The visual coverage is striking, and the analysis remains nuanced, making it a solid watch for history enthusiasts.

11:10 – 12:10 | Antiques Roadshow – Aberystwyth University (S35 Ep9)

Experts visit Aberystwyth, uncovering a painting potentially by a significant Welsh artist. The episode balances expert analysis with local charm, providing a subtle yet engaging narrative.

12:10 – 13:10 | Antiques Roadshow – Wightwick Manor (S35 Ep10)

The episode focuses on an 18th‑century lidded glass goblet, offering a glimpse into fine craftsmanship. It’s a lighter installment, ideal for viewers who enjoy a touch of historical elegance.

13:10 – 14:10 | Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics – Austin Westminster (S2 Ep6)

The team purchases a 1950s Austin Westminster rally car with hopes of winning a race. The episode is grounded in meticulous restoration work and offers a satisfying look at the craft behind vintage racing.

14:10 – 15:10 | Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics – Scimitar / Honda CBR (S3 Ep1)

A rare Reliant Scimitar GTC undergoes a thorough recommission, while a Honda CBR superbike seeks repair. The episode is a detailed look at restoration, with a focus on precision and passion.

15:10 – 16:10 | Secret Nazi Bases – Maisy Batteries (S1 Ep2)

Revisiting trenches, bunkers, and gun encasements near Pointe du Hoc, this segment offers a fresh perspective on D‑Day. The narrative is well‑researched, offering a compelling addition to the historical lineup.

16:10 – 17:10 | World War 2 From Above – The Siege of Malta (S1 Ep1)

The drone‑guided exploration of Malta’s defenses remains a captivating visual study of wartime resilience. It’s an engaging watch for those who appreciate a blend of technology and history.

17:10 – 18:10 | Antiques Roadshow – Aberystwyth (S35 Ep9)

Another episode featuring a painting that could be by a prominent Welsh artist. The episode continues to blend expert appraisal with local lore.

18:10 – 19:10 | Planet Earth – Human (S3 Ep7)

From cobras hunting in houses to macaques bartering mobile phones, this episode showcases animal adaptability in human‑dominated environments. It’s a vivid, thought‑provoking exploration of the natural world’s resilience.

19:10 – 20:10 | Explore with Simon Reeve – Istanbul and Anatolia (S1 Ep3)

Simon Reeve examines the friction between Eastern and Western mentalities in Turkey, highlighting tensions between liberal and Islamic cultures. The episode offers a balanced mix of cultural insight and on‑the‑ground reportage.

20:10 – 21:10 | Simon Reeve’s South America – Mount Roraima (S1 Ep1)

From the spectacular Mount Roraima in Venezuela through Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana, this episode offers a sweeping journey across remote South America. It’s a visually rich and culturally nuanced exploration.

21:10 – 22:10 | Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics – Austin Westminster (S2 Ep6)

Another round of restoration, focusing on a 1950s Austin Westminster rally car. The episode is a satisfying look at the craftsmanship behind vintage racing, offering a deeper appreciation for automotive heritage.

22:10 – 23:10 | Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics – Scimitar / Honda CBR (S3 Ep1)

Another in‑depth restoration episode, reinforcing the series’ commitment to precision and passion. It’s a satisfying conclusion to the night’s automotive narrative.

23:10 – 00:10 | Bangers & Cash – Mini Mayfair/NSU Quickly (S9 Ep9)

The final episode of the night sees Derek collect a rare 1975 NSU RO 80 while Jack deals with a Mini Mayfair in a barn. The episode ties together the season’s themes of restoration, rarity, and the thrill of the chase.

Bottom line: Whether you’re chasing automotive legends, uncovering wartime secrets, or watching the natural world adapt, Wednesday’s schedule on U&Yesterday offers a curated selection that keeps the mid‑week fresh and engaging. Pick the episode that resonates with your curiosity and enjoy a night of discovery.