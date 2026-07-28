BBC Parliament’s All‑Day News Fix: Stay Informed, Stay Busy

If you’re looking for a steady stream of current affairs on a Wednesday, BBC Parliament delivers a nonstop news marathon. From 06:00 to 00:00 BST, the channel is lined up with BBC News, offering 24‑hour coverage that covers politics, global events, and the latest updates.

Why BBC News on Parliament? A Quick Take

BBC Parliament has teamed up with the BBC’s flagship news service, turning the channel into a rolling news hub. The partnership means you get the same breadth and depth you’d expect from BBC News, but with the added context of parliamentary debates and analysis.

Morning Session – 06:00 to 12:00 BST

Start your day with hard‑hit headlines and in‑depth coverage. The 6‑hour window brings you the latest from the frontlines of politics.

Midday to Evening – 12:00 to 18:00 BST

This block keeps the momentum going, with live updates and expert commentary that keep the news cycle alive.

Evening to Midnight – 18:00 to 00:00 BST

Evening viewers get a mix of global stories and parliamentary analysis, all wrapped up in the familiar BBC News format.

Night Shift – 00:00 to 06:00 BST

The overnight slot offers a quieter pace, still delivering the same reliable coverage.

Bottom Line

BBC Parliament’s all‑day BBC News lineup provides a dependable source of information for those who want to stay informed throughout the day. While it may lack the variety of other channels, its consistent delivery makes it a solid choice for viewers who value up‑to‑date coverage.