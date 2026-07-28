Midweek Must‑Watch: NCIS and Law & Order Line Up on 5USA

It’s 06:00 in London, and if you’re craving a steady stream of procedural drama, 5USA has you covered. The channel kicks off the day with a fresh episode of NCIS (S21 Ep6) that dives into UFO conspiracy theories after a navy pilot’s body shows unexplained wounds.

NCIS has become a reliable staple for fans of crime‑solving teams, and this episode’s twist keeps the tension high. While the plot may lean into the fantastic, the characters’ chemistry remains solid.

Law & Order: The Classic Crime Machine Continues

Following NCIS, Law & Order steps in with S3 Ep22, featuring a young deaf woman’s murder that pulls detectives Briscoe and Logan into a web of phone transcripts and forensic clues.

This episode showcases the show’s enduring knack for blending procedural rigor with human drama. The storyline may feel a bit formulaic, but the stakes are still high.

Entertainment News on 5: A Quick Glimpse of Showbiz

At 08:10 BST, a ten‑minute roundup of celebrity gossip and film buzz keeps you in the loop without missing a beat.

Short but sharp, this segment is a reliable filler for viewers on the go.

Additional Picks: Jesse Stone and Cops

Later, Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (S2011) brings Tom Selleck into a case of a young friend’s suspicious death. The series delivers a steady, low‑key intensity that works for late‑night viewing.

The final slot of the night features Cops (S33 Ep30) with a tense chase that ends in a dangerous decision. It’s a solid end‑of‑day wrap‑up.

Bottom Line

With NCIS and Law & Order anchoring the Wednesday schedule, 5USA delivers a dependable lineup that balances intrigue and procedural drama. The quick Entertainment News slot offers a brief, reliable update, while the later episodes of Jesse Stone and Cops give a quieter, reflective close.