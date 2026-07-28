Wednesday Wire: BBC One NI’s Curated Lineup for a Memorable Midweek

If you’re looking for a mix of familiar faces, gripping reality, and solid news coverage, this Wednesday’s BBC One Northern Ireland schedule has you covered. Here’s our pick‑up, with a dash of perspective so you know what to settle for.

8:30 – 9:15 AM: Animal Park

A light‑hearted look at the lives of zoo animals. Anne the elephant’s health concerns give the show a gentle edge, while a lonely lorikeet fights for its place in the flock. If you’re after a feel‑good animal tale, this slot is a reliable pick.

9:45 – 10:15 AM: Expert Witness

A forensic deep‑dive into the murder of Olivia Pratt‑Korbel and an ancient treasure theft. The image analyst helps detectives unmask a killer; the experts bring the evidence to life. It’s a compelling, evidence‑driven watch that holds up well for true crime buffs.

10:15 – 11:15 AM: Homes Under the Hammer

A trio of renovators tackle terraces across Cheshire, Yorkshire, and the Midlands. Low prices, heavy work, and a promise of smart new looks keep this show engaging for anyone who loves a good makeover. It’s one of the better options if you’re into property.

12:00 – 1:00 PM: BBC News at One

The latest national and international news from the BBC. A solid, dependable source of information that keeps you grounded before the afternoon rush.

1:45 – 2:45 PM: Escape to the Country

Nicki Chapman helps rock musicians find an Oxfordshire home with a studio. The addition of a South American baker adds culinary charm. A reliable option for those craving rural tranquility with a twist.

3:30 – 4:15 PM: Pointless

A quiz where contestants score as few points as possible by guessing the rarest answers. It’s a quirky mental exercise that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

6:00 – 7:00 PM: EastEnders

The iconic soap continues its drama with manipulations, community centre dilemmas, and guilt‑laden struggles. It’s the show’s reputation as a staple of British television that keeps it a top pick for midweek viewers.

7:00 – 8:00 PM: The Repair Shop

Julyan restores a folk‑music relic and a pair of childhood chairs steeped in Tanzanian memory. The blend of craftsmanship and nostalgia is one of the better options for viewers who appreciate a heartfelt restoration story.

Bottom line: From the heart‑warming Animal Park to the gritty drama of EastEnders, this Wednesday’s lineup offers something for every mood. Whether you’re hunting for reliable news, a good quiz, or a generous dose of reality, BBC One NI delivers.