U&Drama Weekend: From Birds to Bizarre – Your Curated Guide

Birds of a Feather – 07:00–07:45

Are You Being Served?: Sitcom with the Chigwell sisters. Sharon decides that a baby will make her life complete, but Tracey thinks it is a stupid idea and the pair fall out. S7 Ep8

Still entertaining, a solid late‑night dose of banter that keeps the laughs flowing.

Jonathan Creek – 09:35–10:40

The Eyes of Tiresias: Quirky drama series with Alan Davies as a magician who teams up with a crime writer to investigate mysteries. A little old lady is scared out of her wits. S3 Ep2

A reliable puzzle that keeps you guessing without ever feeling forced.

Father Brown – 12:50–13:50

The Island of Dreams: A visit to Chummy’s holiday camp leads to another murder mystery for the sleuthing cleric. S9 Ep7

A gentle, thoughtful sleuthing that holds up well, especially for those who enjoy a measured pace.

New Tricks – 13:50–15:10

The English Defence: Tamzin Outhwaite leads the veteran detective team. When a teenager is caught throwing a brick from a bridge, his DNA matches with a murderer. S11 Ep8

Solid storytelling that may feel familiar, but still reliable for crime‑drama fans.

Miss Marple – 16:30–19:00

When Miss Marple is invited to the manor house of an old friend, a puzzling murder puts her mind to work.

Still reliable for lovers of classic whodunits, offering a comforting sense of order.

The Brokenwood Mysteries – 19:00–21:00

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend: The theft of a family heirloom leaves Ray and Trudy Neilson with blood on their hands, as the team uncover an intricate web of deceit and lies. S12 Ep6

One of the better options for those craving fresh twists in a modern mystery setting.

The Count of Monte Cristo – 21:00–22:10

Edmond reveals to Villefort that Heloise stole the vial of poison from him – the same poison used to murder the Marquise. Villefort confronts Heloise, threatening to expose her. S1 Ep8

A sturdy period drama that holds up well, especially for those who enjoy intricate revenge plots.

Outrageous – 22:10–23:10

Hating and Loving: The Mitfords are blindsided by news of Unity’s encounter with Adolf Hitler. Diana is preoccupied with her relationship with Mosley and plays a trump card. S1 Ep4

Still entertaining, but best suited to viewers who appreciate a quirky, low‑key comedy.

The Last Detective – 23:10–00:45

Willesden Confidential: Quirky crime caper with plenty of comedy, starring ex-Doctor Who Peter Davison and Sean Hughes. Davies investigates the death of a stock car driver. S3 Ep4

A fun, breezy watch that doesn’t over‑promise but delivers a light‑hearted caper.

The Bill – 07:10–09:00

The Night Before: Page and Quinnan’s relationship reaches a make‑or‑break stage. Webb and Lennox investigate a shoplifting case. S19 Ep43

A reliable staple for fans of procedural drama, with steady pacing.

Call the Midwife – 12:00–13:20

Nancy tackles the plight of meths drinkers living rough in Poplar, while Nurse Crane’s patient is torn between two very different futures. S11 Ep3

Still reliable for those who enjoy heartfelt period stories with social relevance.

Home Fires – 17:45–18:50

As the villagers prepare for harvest time, Steph faces losing the farm. The Czech soldiers are given warning of their reassignment, and Joyce’s estranged son returns with news. S2 Ep5

A solid period drama that brings a quiet intensity to the screen.

Hetty Wainthropp Investigates – 18:50–20:00

Woman of the Year: Patricia Routledge steps out of Hyacinth Bucket’s shoes and into those of a detective. When a woman’s refuge is under threat, Hetty poses as a battered wife. S2 Ep6

A trustworthy old‑school vibe that still holds up for fans of gentle detective work.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – 20:00–21:00

Good Samaritan: Sam’s career is in jeopardy when serial killer ‘The Good Samaritan’ resurfaces in Great Slaughter. S2 Ep10

A reliable but underappreciated series that offers a unique blend of faith and crime.

Silent Witness – 21:00–23:15

Deadhead: Nikki investigates a plane crash in which a former US ambassador is killed, and evidence begins to emerge that the aircraft was deliberately sabotaged. S23 Ep1

A solid but sometimes heavy crime drama that may not appeal to all.

Hotel Portofino (BSL) – 03:00–04:00

First Impressions: During the 1920s, Bella Ainsworth moves to the Italian Riviera to set up a British hotel. Drama, starring Natascha McElhone. [BSL] S1 Ep1

A niche but atmospheric drama that might appeal to fans of historical settings.

2point4 Children – 01:35–02:10

Thank Your Lucky Stars: The quirky family sitcom that never fails to raise a guffaw. David lies seriously ill in the hospital, while Rona, in full bridal gear, is running late. S2 Ep7

A feel‑good family comedy that still provides a light‑hearted break.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for a mix of laughs, mysteries and period drama, U&Drama’s lineup this weekend has something for everyone. Pick your pick and let the stories unfold.