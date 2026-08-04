Wednesday on More4: From Heir Hunters to Home Design – Your Midweek Must‑Watch Guide

If you’re looking for a mid‑week escape that balances intrigue with a touch of home‑loving charm, More4’s Wednesday schedule has you covered. From a WWII‑era mystery to a weekend of B&B battles, the channel’s mix of dramas, reality, and documentary offers something for every palate.

Heir Hunters – 03:55 – 05:00

The team finally cracks a long‑standing case, exposing a WWII pilot’s story and uncovering an unclaimed estate for former weather presenter Michael Fish. The episode’s blend of historical research and personal discovery keeps the audience hooked. In my view, it’s a solid pick for those who enjoy a slow‑burn investigative narrative.

Four in a Bed – 10:00 – 12:10 (various guests)

This reality‑drama series runs in a continuous block, showcasing a succession of B&B hosts competing to impress guests. The latest episodes feature new locations in Cornwall, Somerset, and the Cotswolds, each bringing fresh conflict and hospitality flair. While the format can feel repetitive, the genuine camaraderie among hosts makes it a reliable mid‑week entertainment choice.

Come Dine with Me – 12:10 – 13:50

Four couples take turns hosting dinner parties in South London. From retro menus to modern twists, the show offers a relaxed view of culinary creativity and the occasional kitchen mishap. I find the friendly banter and occasional romantic sparks give it a lighthearted appeal.

Car S.O.S – 17:20 – 18:20

Rebuilding classic cars with the help of former footballers Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend provides a satisfying blend of nostalgia and mechanical skill. The show’s focus on restoring a cherished vehicle offers a comforting narrative for car enthusiasts.

Grand Designs – 19:55 – 21:00

Natasha Cargill’s ambition to build a home shaped like periscopes near Norwich is tested by budget constraints and planning restrictions. This episode showcases the fine line between creative vision and practical execution, appealing to architecture lovers.

Roman Empire by Train – 21:00 – 22:05

Alice Roberts explores Rome’s engineering feats, from Pompeii to the lives of enslaved people. As a documentary, it offers an educational yet engaging journey for history buffs.

24 Hours in Police Custody – 22:05 – 23:10

The series delves into the investigation of a 74‑year‑old woman’s murder, presenting the killer’s attempts to conceal the crime. The intense storytelling keeps viewers on edge.

999: On the Front Line – 23:10 – 00:15

Paramedics face a range of emergencies, from overdoses to strokes. The show offers a quick, real‑time look at emergency response.

Bottom line: Whether you’re in the mood for a historical mystery, a cooking showdown, or a peek into the world of car restoration, More4’s Wednesday lineup delivers a balanced mix of entertainment. Pick a show that aligns with your interests and let the clock run.