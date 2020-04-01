Connect with us

Tony Giles Explores Jerusalem and the West Bank on The Travel Show

NEWS

Tony Giles Explores Jerusalem and the West Bank on The Travel Show

Published on

Broadcaster Tony Giles appears on the BBC News docuseries, ‘The Travel Show.’

Visiting different societies can be one of the most thrilling adventures a person can take. But sometimes, appreciating and celebrating the iconic landmarks in their hometowns is just as exciting for some people. That’s certainly the case for television presenter Tony Giles on his docuseries, ‘The Travel Show.’

Giles is known for triumphing in the travel world as a blind backpacker. In addition to being a broadcaster and traveler, he’s also an author, and pens travel biographies of the observations he’s made as a blind traveler.

Datar is featured on the upcoming episodes of ‘The Travel Show,’ which is set to air today, from :30-9pm, on the BBC News channel on Filmon TV. On the episode, the host explores the Middle East, as he backpacks through Jerusalem and the West Bank.

BBC News is a 24-hour news and information channel that features the most up-to-date news, interviews, business reports, sports results and weather. The channel also airs the best of the BBC’s award-winning current affairs, documentary and lifestyle programming. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top