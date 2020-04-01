Tony Giles Explores Jerusalem and the West Bank on The Travel Show

Visiting different societies can be one of the most thrilling adventures a person can take. But sometimes, appreciating and celebrating the iconic landmarks in their hometowns is just as exciting for some people. That’s certainly the case for television presenter Tony Giles on his docuseries, ‘The Travel Show.’

Giles is known for triumphing in the travel world as a blind backpacker. In addition to being a broadcaster and traveler, he’s also an author, and pens travel biographies of the observations he’s made as a blind traveler.

Datar is featured on the upcoming episodes of ‘The Travel Show,’ which is set to air today, from :30-9pm, on the BBC News channel on Filmon TV. On the episode, the host explores the Middle East, as he backpacks through Jerusalem and the West Bank.

BBC News is a 24-hour news and information channel that features the most up-to-date news, interviews, business reports, sports results and weather. The channel also airs the best of the BBC’s award-winning current affairs, documentary and lifestyle programming. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.