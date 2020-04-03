Connect with us

Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright Trailer Creeps Its Way Into Screens with Quibi

The poster for writer-director-producer Sam Raimi’s horror anthology series, ’50 States of Fright.’

Sam Raimi is set to scare audiences once again, as the official trailer for his new series, ’50 States of Fright,’ is being unleashed today. In addition to the trailer, viewers can get a further early glimpse into the short horror anthology show this Monday, April 5 by signing up for Quibi on its official website. The series will then officially launch the following Monday, April 13.

The first season of ’50 States of Fright’ will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington. The episodes will take viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of the U.S.

Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia and William B. Davis star on the series. ’50 States of Fright’ is produced by Gunpowder & Sky and executive produced by Raimi, Debbie Liebling, Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano. Raimi also directed and co-wrote the series with his brother, Ivan Raimi.

