Robert De Niro is The Deer Hunter in BBC One Broadcast

Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage play a trio of steelworkers whose lives change forever after fighting in the Vietnam War in the critically acclaimed drama, ‘The Deer Hunter.’ The three friends from Pennsylvania contend with the emotions of the war, as well as life hunting for deer and working in a steel mill in a working class Pittsburgh suburb, in the three-time Academy Award-winning film.

‘The Deer Hunter’ was helmed by Oscar-winning director, Michael Cimino, and written by Academy Award-nominated scribes, Deric Washburn, Michael Cimino, Louis Garfinkle and Quinn K. Redeker. The epic war movie also stars John Cazale (in his final role), George Dzundza and Oscar nominee, Meryl Streep.

The Golden Globe-winning ‘The Deer Hunter’ is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK.) The drama will be streamed from 5:35am-8:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.