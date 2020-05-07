Connect with us

Giant Pictures Acquires U.S. Rights to Filmmaker Tony Dean Smith’s Sci-fi-Thriller Volition

A scene from writer-director: Tony Dean Smith’s sci-fi-thriller, ‘Volition.’

Giant Pictures has acquired the U.S. rights to the sci-fi-thriller, ‘Volition.’ The movie will be released in theaters, on Apple TV, Prime Video and other Digital Platforms on July 10.

‘Volition’ is the feature directorial debut for Tony Dean Smith, who also co-wrote the script with his brother and producing partner, Ryan W. Smith. The drama stars Adrian Glynn McMorran (‘The Revenant’), Magda Apanowicz (‘You’), John Cassini (‘The Possession‘), Frank Cassini (‘Watchmen’), Aleks Paunovic (‘War for the Planet of the Apes’) and Bill Marchant (‘Godzilla’). It was produced in association with Paly Productions and Smith Brothers Film Company.

The deal was negotiated by Courtney Cox, Manager of Content Acquisitions & Marketing from Giant Pictures, and Smith Brothers Film Company and Paly Productions on behalf of the filmmakers. “A great debut for the Smith Brothers, ‘Volition’ is sure to deliver thrills and a mind-bending experience to sci-fans everywhere,” said Cox. “We are thrilled to be bringing it to digital platforms.”

‘Volition’ is a time-bending cerebral sci-fi thriller where a man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder. Awarded as best feature at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival, among several other awards and critical acclaim, ‘Volition’ is a tightly-wound puzzle of a ride.

Karen Benardello

