Vampire Dad Bringing Family Together with Official VOD Release

The cast of director Frankie Ingrassia’s horror-comedy, ‘Vampire Dad.’

The Walenski family is dealing with their beastly nature in the upcoming horror-comedy, ‘Vampire Dad.’ Their instincts will be shared with the world when the movie is distributed on VOD on June 16 by Random Media, just in time for Father’s Day!

‘Vampire Dad’ was directed by first-time feature film helmer, Frankie Ingrassia. She also co-wrote the script with producer Kathryn Moseley. The horror-comedy stars Jackson Hurst (‘Sharp Objects’), Emily O’Brien (‘The Young and the Restless’) and Grace Fulton (‘Shazam!’ Franchise, ‘Annabelle: Creation‘).

‘Vampire Dad’ follows psychologist Dr. Raymond Walenski (Hurst) as he’s turned into a vampire in order to provide therapy to creatures of the underworld. He must battle his new beastly nature, while struggling to keep his family life from being torn apart, and keep his new secret from his teenage daughter.

For more information on ‘Vampire Dad,’ visit its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

