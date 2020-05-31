Jamie Bell Takes Ballet Classes in Billy Elliot BBC One Broadcast

Jamie Bell is fighting the negative stereotype associated of being a male ballet dancer in the Academy Award-nominated British drama, ‘Billy Elliot.’ The 2000 dance film, which is set in County Durham, England during the 1984–85 miners’ strike, showcases how the title working-class boy discovers his passion for ballet, despite his father’s objection.

‘Billy Elliot’ was written by Lee Hall, and directed by Stephen Daldry, who were both nominated for Oscars. In addition to Bell, the movie also stars Academy Award-nominated actress, Julie Walters, as well as Gary Lewis, Jamie Draven and Jean Heywood.

The drama is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. The film will be streamed from 5:30pm-7:15pm local time.

