Judi Dench Searches For Her Long-Lost Son in Philomena BBC One Broadcast

Searching for a long-lost relative can be an equally poignant and satisfying journey. That’s certainly the case for Judi Dench’s title character in the critically acclaimed 2013 comedy-drama, ‘Philomena.’ The Academy Award-nominated film follows the 50-year search the eponymous Irish woman took to look for her forcibly adopted son.

The BAFTA Award-nominated movie was directed by Stephen Frears. The film adaptation was written by Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope, and is based on the 2009 book, ‘The Lost Child of Philomena Lee,’ by journalist Martin Sixsmith. Coogan, who also served as a producer on the feature, starred as Sixsmith, as well.

