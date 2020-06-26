Claire Goose and Matt Bardock are the Perfect Pair on The Coroner

Sometimes confronting the past is the only way people can truly face their future. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the British daytime drama series, ‘The Coroner.’ The show follows actress Claire Goose’s eponymous protagonist, Jane Kennedy, as she ventures back to her fictional South Devon coastal hometown of Lighthaven to become the local coroner. When she returns, Jane begins working with her childhood sweetheart, Detective Sergeant Davey Higgins, who’s played by Matt Bardock, to solve cases.

Repeats of the series, which originally aired on BBC One in the UK, are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed today at 4:00pm-5:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 7 of Series 2 of ‘The Coroner,’ which is titled ‘Perfect Pair,’ was written by Ann Marie Di Mambro, and directed by Piotr Szkopiak. The episode follows a window cleaner who’s found dead next to a car he doesn’t own turns out to have multiple identities, and had been using the episode’s title dating agency. The owner of the car claims his car had been stolen, despite the victim using the car on numerous occasions. Jane and Davey’s investigation reveals the victim and car owner led dual lifes by using the dating website to meet women, which providies the case with multiple suspects.

