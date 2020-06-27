Connect with us

Kevin Costner Inspires a Track Team to Overcome Hurdles in McFarland, USA BBC One Broadcast

Kevin Costner Inspires a Track Team to Overcome Hurdles in McFarland, USA BBC One Broadcast

Kevin Costner (centers) stars in director Niki Caro’s biographical sports drama, ‘McFarland, USA.’

Sometimes it takes the unlikeliest of heroes to inspire others to overcome the odds and become champions. That’s certainly the case for the members and coach of the 1987 high school cross country team in the title California town of the biopic, ‘McFarland, USA.’ The 2015 sports film is based on the true story of the school’s track team, which features Kevin Costner as coach Jim White, who leads the athletes to unexpectedly win a state championship.

The critically acclaimed drama was written by Christopher Cleveland, Bettina Gilois and Grant Thompson, and directed by Niki Caro. In addition to Costner, the movie also stars Maria Bello and Morgan Saylor.

‘McFarland, USA’ is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, or international users who have a paid subscription.) The film will be streamed from 6:30pm-8:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

