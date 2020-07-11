Witness the Start of Mike and Sulley’s Friendship in Monsters University BBC One Broadcast

People-and creatures of all backgrounds-often have good intentions when starting on a new life path. Unfortunately, those plans don’t always go according to plan, or as smoothly as they expected. That’s certainly the case for the title monsters in the hit 2013 3D computer-animated prequel, ‘Monsters University.’ The movie follows new college roommates, Mike and Sulley, as they start out on the road to becoming top scarers, but things don’t happen they way they expected.

‘Monsters University’ serves as the prequel to Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar’s 2001 Oscar-winning compedy, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ The series’ second installments was directed by Dan Scanlon, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Dan Gerson and Robert L. Baird.

‘Monsters University’ follows the two monsters, Mike and Sulley, as they begin their time studying at college, where they start off as rivals, but slowly become best friends. Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Bob Peterson, and John Ratzenberger reprise their roles as Mike Wazowski, James P. Sullivan, Randall Boggs, Roz and the Abominable Snowman, respectively.

The origin story is set to air on the BBC One channel this afternoon on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, or international users who have a paid subscription.) The comedy will be streamed this afternoon from 12:15pm-1:50pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

