The Cybermen Take control of London on Doctor Who

Sometimes the best thing that can protect humanity is an extraterrestrial being that explores the universe in a time-traveling space ship. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the popular British science fiction television series, ‘Doctor Who.’ The BAFTA Award-winning drama follows the eponymous Doctor as he fights a variety of enemies, in order to save civilizations and help people in need.

Episode 6 of Series 2 of ‘Doctor Who’ is titled ‘The Age of Steel,’ and features David Tennant in the title role. It was written by Tom MacRae, and directed by Graeme Harper. The episode follows the Cybermen as they take control of London and start upgrading. Meanwhile, an attack on the Cyberfactory is humanity’s only chance.

