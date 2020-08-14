Interview: Jeanette Samano, Kade Wise and Jordan Diambrini Talk Murder in the Woods (Exclusive)

Some of the most successful films in history have not only featured universal stories, but are also driven by diverse, authentic cultural references that are recognizable by a multitude of audiences. The new horror movie, ‘Murder in the Woods,’ is one such feature that successfully emphasizes genuine and memorable experiences that everyone sharex with their families and friends.

The mystery thriller has been recognized for breaking diversity barriers in Hollywood with its multicultural cast and filmmakers, and highlighting the Latino culture. It was written by Yelyna De León, and directed by Luis Iga Garza, both of whom also served as producers.

REZINATE Pictures is releasing ‘Murder in the Woods’ in select drive-ins and theaters nationwide today, with a Digital and VOD distribution to follow on September 18. The drama’s official release comes after it premiered at the Festival Internacional de Cine de Guadalajara in LA (FICG in LA) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. During the drama’s festival run, it won nine awards, including Best Film at the LA Skins Film Festival and XicanIndie Film Fest. It also won Best Supporting Actor (Kade Wise), Best Sound Design and Best Soundtrack at the Macabre Faire Film Festival in New York, as well as the Panavision New Filmmaker Grant.

‘Murder in the Woods’ follows a group of college friends who plan a getaway to celebrate a birthday party at a desolate cabin in the woods. Against his grandmother’s (Soledad St. Hilaire) wishes, loner Jesse (José Julián) decides to go on a trip with his friends. He’s immediately smitten with Fernanda (Jeanette Samano), a sweet girl from Chicago whom he hasn’t seen in years.

Fernanda’s in town visiting her boisterous cousin, Chelsea (Chelsea Rendon), who’s ready to celebrate her birthday, and plans to let loose with her boyfriend, Gabe (Jordan Diambrini). Tagging along at the last minute are their friend Jule (Wise), the class clown, and the very out-of-his-league Celeste (Catherine Toribio).

Despite facing several troubles during their subsequent drive to their destination, including being questioned by the area’s seemingly creepy Sheriff Lorenzo (Danny Trejo), the friends make it safely to the mysterious cabin in the woods. But they soon discover the dark secret it holds, which forces them to fight for their lives.

Samano, Wise and Diambrini generously took the time recently to talk about starring in ‘Murder in the Woods’ recently during an exclusive Zoom interview. Among other things, the actress and actors discussed that they were partially drawn to play their respective characters in the thriller because they’re complex and multi-layered, and truly capture their Latino culture. They also expressed their appreciation for being able to shoot the cabin-based drama on location, as it helped them bond with not only their characters, but also each other.

ShockYa (SY): You play Fernanda, Gabe and Jule in the new horror film, ‘Murder in the Woods.’ What was it about your characters, as well as the overall script, that convinced you to take on the roles? How did you become involved in starring in the film?

Jeanette Samano (JS): When I originally heard about the part, I didn’t know who else was attached. I realized after I first heard about the movie that José Julián was attached to it, and we’re actually from the same neighborhood. So he was like, ‘You should totally come on board.’ So I was ‘Oh yes, okay!’ So I auditioned and got the role, and it worked out perfectly.

Jordan Diambrini (JD): In my acting history, with luck, I’m usually auditioning for roles with names like Jock 1 or Jock 2, Mean Boyfriend or Heartbreaker. (laughs) With this one, I think it was Jock Boyfriend, so I thought it might have been a small role.

But it ended up being my first co-starring role. So it was very nerve-racking for me at first when I found out what the size of the role really was, what the story was really about, and like Jeanette said, who else was attached. So I’m grateful that I was called in for the audition, and was later cast.

Kade Wise (KW): I definitely have to agree with Jordan and Jeanette, too; it was just another audition for me, and it came out of nowhere. I just went up the audition ladder the good old-fashioned way, which made it that much sweeter for me to earn the role, which was very fun and multi-layered. It was also very fun to go through the whole casting process with everyone, especially as you see the pile of people get smaller and smaller, until you get to who’s going to end up on the screen. It was a very enlightening learning experience.

SY: The horror movie also stars José Julián, who you just mentioned, Jeanette, as well as Chelsea Rendon, Catherine Toribio and Danny Trejo. What was the process of working with them to create your characters’ relationships and motivations? Did you have time to rehearse with each other before production began?

JS: We didn’t have any rehearsal time, right guys?

JD: A little, but not much.

JS: I remember running lines with Jordan on set. I don’t know if you remember, Jordan, but you were so sweet about it.

JD: Yes, I remember.

JS: I was like, ‘Jordan, help me! Run lines with me for the next scene.’ He was like, ‘Okay!’ (laughs) He was so nice about it. That was one nice memory, for sure.

SY: ‘Murder in the Woods’ was directed and produced by Luis Iga Garza. What was your experience collaborating with him on building your characters’ arcs during the drama’s production?

KW: I wouldn’t want to speak on Luis’ behalf, but to me, he struck me as having a nice balance of being a technical director and an actors’ director. He handled both sides very well, so it was very comfortable for me to work with him. It seemed like he knew everything about every single scene before the camera went on, and he was pretty understanding and respectful in the way that he would collaborate with us. So it was very nice to work with Luis, and hopefully it won’t be the last time I do.

SY: The friends are forced to fight for their lives after arriving at the cabin. What was the experience of creating the action sequences for the thriller?

JS: For me, there was a lot of running. I usually work out before I start shooting a movie, in order to build my endurance, and so that my physicality is up to par by the time that we start filming. If I’m running a lot during a film or a scene, then I’m ready to go.

JD: I did a lot of push-ups, but that was it! (laughs)

SY: ‘Murder in the Woods’ is primarily set in a cabin in the title woods. What was the experience like filming on location?

JD: It was great to be in the open like that. But since we were in the mountains of Topanga Canyon, it was also very cold. Even though we were freezing, it was also very nice, because I feel like we bonded a lot; I don’t know if I’ll ever meet another cast that I’ll become so close to during filming. This experience was so friendly and kind. So to me, this filming experience was great, and it was one that I wish we could keep going back to because it was so great.

KW: I also think the setting played a huge factor in crafting the story and tone of the environment. If it was set in some apartment building, I’m sure we would have delivered what we needed to have delivered. But for me, since this is my first horror film, being in and around that house helped bring everything out with ease.

JS: I definitely agree. Being in this environment really made it easy. I’m already a chicken in real life, but starring in this movie made things even scarier. But overall, filming it was a great experience. It was really cold, but we all pushed through.

SY: Speaking about horror films, what is it about the genre overall that you all enjoy, as both actors and viewers?

JD: I love horror movies! I love writing, and being in, them. Something specific about this one was the idea of teamwork.

KW: I’ve never done horror before this movie, like I mentioned before, so I was utterly shocked when I finally went through with the experience. Now I’m like, I want to do horror any day; if you have a horror project, I’m all about it, so let’s go. It’s a really fun experience, and really takes your whole body and soul with you

JS: I couldn’t sleep because our shooting schedule was mainly at night. But when I did sleep, I remember waking up thinking that someone was going to kill me in my own house. (laughs) That stuck with me for a couple of months, and I was like, what’s wrong with me? (laughs)

KW: Method actress! (laughs)

SY: ‘Murder in the Woods’ features moments of humor, particularly by your character, Kade. What was the experience of creating the comedy for the film?

KW: It helped ease the tension!

JS: I definitely liked watching both Kade and Jordan make jokes on screen. I don’t really like watching scary movies, like I said. But having the jokes in this film made me feel better while I was watching it. (laughs)

KW: Thank you!