Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams Fall in Love in The Notebook’s BBC One Broadcast

True love transcends all class boundaries, even during times of great societal turmoil and conflict, whether in the present day or 80 years ago during the beginning of World War II. The relatable journey of falling, and fighting to maintain, that love during a time of crisis was emotionally chronicled in the hit 2004 film, ‘The Notebook,’ which stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple in the early 1940s.

The cult classic romantic drama follows poor lumbermill worker Noah Calhoun and heiress Allison “Allie” Hamilton (Gosling and McAdams) as they pursue a summer romance. However, Allie’s parents were never fond of Noah, and were betting against their relationship from the time they met, as her parents expected her to eventually marry within their higher social class.

After later separating, due to her mother’s meddling and him going to fight in World War II, Noah and Allie eventually reunite later in life, and spend time in a nursing home together in the present day. Noah, who’s now played by James Garner, reads their love story to Allie, who’s now portrayed by Gena Rowlands, from the title notebook, to help her remember their enduring romance.

Rowlands’ real-life son, Nick Cassavetes, directed ‘The Notebook.’ The Screen Actors Guild Awards-nominated movie was written by Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi, who based the script on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

