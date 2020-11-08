Devil Went Down to Georgia:  Left’s Ballot Harvest Out of Control

132k tainted “CoA” ballots in Fulton County Alone; Does the media really not care?

It’s getting uglier and uglier but here it is: the “search” for Biden votes is turning up more and more shady ballots every day. The longer this goes uncontested the more it will find no doubt. Today, several news outlets are reporting that 132 thousand ballots are thought to be flagged as Change of Address ballots. So-called “CoA” ballots are flagged as such because the voter can be found in the National Change of Address database–these voters are very possibly living somewhere else besides Georgia, and possibly even voting in another state as well.

The state of Nevada is reporting a similar influx, according to NBC Las Vegas. Over 3000 such CoA ballots have been found in Clark County, Nevada. The list of potentially fraudulent voters in that state was released by the Nevada Independent.

According to Nevada law, the average person is allowed to spend 30 days out of state and still be considered a Nevada resident. College students and active military serving overseas can also claim Nevada residency while out of town. Similar rules are in place in Georgia.

Though the race has been called by the Media for Biden-Harris, all agree it is important to root out any voting fraud–hotly contested states are most likely to have a count that changes the outcome once everything comes to light: Top of the list? You guessed it, Pennsylvania.

