Anna Kendrick Investigates Blake Lively’s Secrets in A Simple Favor’s BBC One Broadcast

Sometimes the people who share the most about their lives on social media have the most to hide, and have the most difficulty in detecting when other people aren’t being completely transparent with them. That’s certainly the case for Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s characters in the hit 2018 crime thriller, ‘A Simple Favor.’

The critically acclaimed film was written by Jessica Sharzer, and directed by Paul Feig. ‘A Simple Favor’ is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. In addition to Kendrick and Lively, the black comedy also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend and Jean Smart.

The movie follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick), a widowed single mother who runs a vlog featuring crafts and recipes for parents, as she becomes friends with Emily Nelson (Lively), who works as a PR director for a fashion company. The two women meet and bond while their sons, who are classmates, have a play date outside of school. Over martinis, the two mothers exchange intimate confessions, which leads Stephanie to believe they’re becoming close friends. However, she soon begins to question who Emily really is when she asks her to babysit her son and doesn’t return home, which leads to a police investigation into her background and life.

'A Simple Favor' is set to air on the BBC One channel tonight on Filmon TV.

