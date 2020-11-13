Connect with us

Anna Kendrick Investigates Blake Lively’s Secrets in A Simple Favor’s BBC One Broadcast

(L-R): Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in director Paul Feig’s crime thriller, ‘A Simple Favor.’

Sometimes the people who share the most about their lives on social media have the most to hide, and have the most difficulty in detecting when other people aren’t being completely transparent with them. That’s certainly the case for Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s characters in the hit 2018 crime thriller, ‘A Simple Favor.’

The critically acclaimed film was written by Jessica Sharzer, and directed by Paul Feig. ‘A Simple Favor’ is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. In addition to Kendrick and Lively, the black comedy also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend and Jean Smart.

The movie follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick), a widowed single mother who runs a vlog featuring crafts and recipes for parents, as she becomes friends with Emily Nelson (Lively), who works as a PR director for a fashion company. The two women meet and bond while their sons, who are classmates, have a play date outside of school. Over martinis, the two mothers exchange intimate confessions, which leads Stephanie to believe they’re becoming close friends. However, she soon begins to question who Emily really is when she asks her to babysit her son and doesn’t return home, which leads to a police investigation into her background and life.

‘A Simple Favor’ is set to air on the BBC One channel tonight on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK, or international users who have a paid subscription.) The movie will be streamed from 5:45-7:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

