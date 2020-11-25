Alex Helps Two Elderly Sisters Against Will’s Orders on Peak Practice

Sometimes people seem to have the most idyllic life, but their friends, families and colleagues may not always know about their underlying challenges. That’s certainly the case for the doctors of the General Practice (GP) that specializes in surgery on the successful British drama series, ‘Peak Practice.’

The show was set in Cardale, a small fictional town in the Derbyshire Peak District. While running for 12 series on ITV from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, ‘Peak Practice’ followed the GP’s staff members as they face professional problems when they each encounter personal difficulties.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on the Drama network's channel on Filmon TV.

Episode five of Series 11 of ‘Peak Practice,’ which is titled Together We Stand,’ was written by Stuart Morris, and directed by Gill Wilkinson. The episode follows Alex as she helps two elderly sisters against Will’s (Simon Shepherd) orders, and discovers something about herself in the process. Meanwhile, Tom (Gray O’Brien) persuades Kerri (Susannah Corbett) to face everyone at work.

