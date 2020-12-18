Gray O’Brien and Maggie O’Neill’s Wedding Plans are Put on Hold on Peak Practice

Sometimes people seem to have the most idyllic life, but their friends, families and colleagues may not always know about their underlying challenges. That’s certainly the case for the doctors of the General Practice (GP) that specializes in surgery on the successful British drama series, ‘Peak Practice.’

The show was set in Cardale, a small fictional town in the Derbyshire Peak District. While running for 12 series on ITV from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, ‘Peak Practice’ followed the GP’s staff members as they face professional problems when they each encounter personal difficulties.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on the Drama network’s channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 10:20-11:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 13 of Series 12 of ‘Peak Practice’ was written by Christopher Green, and directed by Mark Roper. The episode chronicles how Tom and Alex’s (Gray O’Brien and Maggie O’Neill) wedding plans have to be put on hold as a cable car emergency demands their attention, and to make matters worse, Claire turns up.

