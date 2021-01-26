Jorge Avila’s Heart of Coal Single Review

<a href="https://avila1.bandcamp.com/track/heart-of-coal">Heart of coal by Avila</a>

Artist: Jorge Avila

Single: ‘Heart of Coal’

Fully recognizing and accepting the mistakes of the past, and vulnerably sharing them with their audience, is a truly emotionally gratifying experience for many musicians. New Jersey-based singer-songwriter, Jorge Avila offers a stunning self-reflection in his recently released single, ‘Heart of Coal.’ The simplistic but commanding and contemplative acoustic rock song is set to be featured on his eclectic upcoming album, the ’90’s grunge-Spanish rock-R&B-inspired ‘Piel Pecado.’

For his new motivational symphonic rock ballad, the half-Ecuadorian, half-Argentinian artist drew from the sounds of some of his musical influences, including Nirvana, John Lennon and Argentinian legend Gustavo Cerati, to create timely lyrics that listeners will be sure to connect to and embrace. Avila isn’t afraid to admit during the track that despite the fact that he committed sins when he was younger, he can move past them by burying them in his title heart of coal.

While he does have some regrets over how he conducted himself in the past, Avila also acknowledges that if he didn’t engage in those moments of wrongdoing, the musician wouldn’t be leading the life he is now. He passionately expresses that he has learned to appreciate the path he now walks on, and offers his listeners hope and inspiration that everyone can continuously improve their lives.

‘Heart of Coal’ also impresses with the singer-songwriter’s remarkable, profound instrumental skills. His alluring vocals are set against soothing bass guitar riffs, which are superbly highlighted during the tune’s memorable intro and outro. The gripping strumming of the acoustic guitar is intoxicating, which proves his natural ability to create a captivating sound that will not only appeals to rock fans, but also adult contemporary listeners.

Avila has powerfully proven that drawing from his personal experiences can create a surprisingly emotional and relatable narrative in a riveting rock song like ‘Heart of Coal.’ The uplifting, relatable narrative in the lyrics, as well as the calming, distinct strumming of the acoustic guitar, will undoubtedly inspire fans of all genres to begin their own process of healing after heartache.

