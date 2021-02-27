The Circus Brings Death to Kembleford When a Clown is Murdered on Father Brown

It can often take wits, distinctive detective skills and divine intervention to solve cases. That’s especially true for the title character on the British detective period drama series, ‘Father Brown.’

The show features Mark Williams as the eponymous character, and is loosely based on a series of short stories by G. K. Chesterton. Having debuted in 2013, with a ninth series set to premiere next year, ‘Father Brown’ is the third-longest-running daytime drama series on BBC TV.

‘Father Brown’ is currently being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon between 3:00-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 3 of Series 3 of ‘Father Brown,’ which is titled ‘The Invisible Man,’ was written by Tahsin Guner, and directed by Matt Carter. It shows that the circus brings death to Kembleford when a clown is murdered.

