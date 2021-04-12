Connect with us

Delve into the History of Black Eyed Kids on Linnea Quigley's Paranormal Truth Exclusive Clip

NEWS

The poster for the horror docuseries, ‘Linnea Quigley’s Paranormal Truth.’

Horror fans are being lured to explore the myths and realities of some of the world’s most haunting supernatural events on the upcoming television docuseries, ‘Paranormal Truth.’ The show’s first season, which is comprised of 12 30-minute episodes, is set to premiere later this month on Amazon, Tubi and other major On Demand platforms.

In honor of ‘Paranormal Truth’s upcoming premiere, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the horror docuseries’ seventh episode, which is titled ‘Black Eyed Kids & Celebrity Deaths.’ The clip delves into the question of why the children appear to adults with black eyes, and how the former lure the latter under their spell.

‘Paranormal Truth’ is hosted by horror icon Linnea Quigley, who’s known for starring in ‘Return of the Living Dead.’ The show is presented by MAHA films, ScreamQueen Productions and Red Rock Entertainment. It was written and shot by Jeff Sheldon, who also served as the director with Victor Huesca.

From vampires, exorcisms, devil worship to supernatural hauntings, each episode of ‘Paranormal Truth’ will take viewers behind the myths and realities of each subject. With interviews from leading investigators around the world, the series will delve into a world never seen before.

