The billionaire is being sued by an anonymous woman who once worked for his CBD venture and her gang of lawyers, who are mired in their own fraud accusations. David denies the allegations and says the lawsuit is “a tool for extortion.” Suit is not considered serious by experts.

Alki David is being sort-of sued by an anonymous woman who has made accusations him that the billionaire “vehemently denies.” The Jane Doe filed against David along with his companies after having filed a previous employment complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, but her suit is so shaky legal experts say it is likely a ploy to get a settlement or a publicity stunt and not a serious attempt to win. According to her complaint, Doe is a “religious, timid and trusting” 33-year old woman — a description that at least one other former employee laughs at.

“The last time I saw her she was getting dropped off from a Lamborghini in front of the Hollywood Blvd. office at 9 AM in a night club halter top and no shoes,” said the witness.

Doe’s filled the suit with a disgraced law firm, Girardi Keese, whose leader Thomas Girardi was just designated “a known predator” by Law 360. Another attorney — with no track record in California law — has recently taken over the case.

While Doe says David mocked and scare his employees, others recognize David’s rambunctious demeanor as benign. The complaint itself acknowledges that David’s antics are designed to live up to ”his public persona as an eccentric billionaire bad-boy and that Doe understood the the way he acted was “for shock and/or entertainment value, since he was often, if not always, filming himself for social media.”

She worked for him for about a year before she was laid off in November 2016 for business reasons, according to the complaint. In September 2018, she was rehired as a brand ambassador for Swissx, a CBD startup. The complaint goes on to make a series of false accusations spanning three stints of working for the company.

“This Jane Doe routine is bullshit,” David told the Hollywood Reporter. “This so-called complaint is a leak in order to use the media as a tool for extortion. This woman stalked me for years. I deny these allegations vehemently. Publishing them amounts to defamation and very soon I will show this is part of the entire web of fraudulent cases led by Lisa Bloom and Gloria Allred.”

