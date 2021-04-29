Naturally Alleviate Menstrual Pain with Swissx PMS Relief Lotion

PMS pain is proving to be no match for Swissx’s natural blend of CBD plants with the release of the company’s premium quality muscle, skincare and PMS pain relief lotions. Enriched with a unique fusion of all-natural ingredients, including premium Swiss cannabis extract, the lotions naturally soothe menstrual cramps.

Research has shown that CBD oil can alleviate pain and other common side effects of PMS. Utilizing those results, Swissx crafted a unique blend of organic plants from Malibu, California, essential oils and Nano Emulsified CBD that contain anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and soothing properties that relaxes muscle tension and reduce inflammation.

Swissx PMS relief lotion also helps refresh and rejuvenates skin. It protects and regenerates all skin types against harmful elements in an increasingly harsh environment. While its anti-aging properties smooths wrinkles, it also simultaneously helps with a wide range of skin conditions naturally and safely without any harmful chemical agents.

Like all of Swissx’s lotions, its PMS relief lotion is made in Switzerland, and is grown from humans’ genetics. The lotion has been turned into the the most advanced high speed Nano Tech emulsification of the cannabinoids, in order to make the most potent fast acting moisturizer.

Swissx users can now purchase the company’s PMS relief lotion in 2, 4 or 6 oz. bottles on its official website. The bottles range in price from $29.00-$49.00 USD.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy marijuana and cannabis use. Its products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain.

In addition to its CBD products, Swissx has also become known for its popular streaming service, Swissx TV. The streaming service enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.