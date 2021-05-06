Connect with us

Lovejoy Helps a Widow Sell Two China Geese on Lovejoy

Ian McShane stars as the title character on the comedy-drama-mystery television series, ‘Lovejoy.’

One of the most important aspects of any detective work is being able to naturally tell when someone’s not offering the truth. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the British comedy-drama television series, ‘Lovejoy,’ which based on the picaresque novels by John Grant. The classic BBC One mystery show stars Ian McShane as the eponymous protagonist, a less than scrupulous, yet likeable, rogue antiques dealer who has a reputation for distinguishing genuine antiques from fakes.

‘Lovejoy’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 11:20am-12:25pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The tenth episode from series 5 of ‘Lovejoy,’ which is titled ‘Goose Bumps,’ was written by Jeremy Paul, and directed by Gordon Flemyng. It follows Lovejoy as he helps a widow sell two China geese, but as usual, he’s up to his old tricks.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

