Mem Ferda and Simon Philips Create A Creepy Coalescence with New Anthology THE UNITED STATES OF HORROR

Brought to you by producers Mem Ferda of Filmcore UK and Simon Phillips of Dystopian Films, THE UNITED STATES OF HORROR is the perfect amalgamation of frightening fables to fulfil any Horror flick fanatic’s needs. Viewers are set to be spoiled with 3 instalments of the project. It has been announced that Chapter 1 will premier in October 2021, with chapters 2 and 3 forecast to release throughout 2022.

Curated by Paul Tanter, Ferda and Philips, the first chapter 1 is comprised of short films by some of the most promising indie filmmakers each state has to offer. Budding filmmakers are in luck, as the team continue to take submissions for Chapter 2 and 3. For more information on how to get involved, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-united-states-ofhorror-feature-film#/.

Ahead of the anthology’s imminent release, Simon Phillips comments “This is a personal passion project as we love the horror genre so much and the horror community is like no other! I want to ensure that this trilogy is something bigger than the sum of its parts, and we look forward to scaring people in a non-pandemic way later this year.”

Speaking on THE UNITED STATES OF HORROR, Mem Ferda expressed his excitement stating “We are overjoyed and thrilled to have Hellraiser’s Pinhead himself, Doug Bradley onboard, who will be narrating across all three chapters. Simply amazing”.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates and in the mean-time, check out the trailer for Chapter 1 at the link below!

Release Date: OCTOBER 2021

Chapters 2 & 3 to be released in late 2022