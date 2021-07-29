6:45 Exclusive Clip Features Actor Michael Reed Experiencing Déjà Vu In an Arcade with His Girlfriend

Actor Michael Reed is realizing that he’s experiencing an intense feeling of déjà vu in the upcoming psychological thriller, ‘6:45.’ His character of Bobby nervously reveals to his girlfriend, Jules, that he feels as though he’s watching a day they’ve already experienced together as though it was a dream.

The protagonist’s feeling of dread is being chronicled in the horror film, which is set to be distributed in 75 Regal theaters nationwide next Friday, August 6. In honor of ‘6:45’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows Bobby and Jules while they’re playing a game together in an arcade during their romantic weekend getaway. He informs her about being overcome by déjà vu, and she reassures him that the feeling is just a sense of nostalgia, as he grew up in the beach community where they’re vacationing.

The time-looping drama was written, directed and produced by Craig Singer (‘Dark Ride,’ ‘Perkins 14, Animal Room’). Besides Reed, the movie also stars Augie Duke as Jules, both of who also served as co-producers on ‘6:45.’ The movie also stars Thomas G. Waites (‘Savant,’ The Thing,’ ‘The Warriors’), Armen Garo (‘The Departed,’ ‘The Sopranos’), rappers Remy Ma ‘(Queen of the South’) and The 45 King (‘Hancock’), boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini (‘The Plot Against America’), Joshua Matthew Smith (‘Morning Sun’), Sabina Freidman-Seitz (‘The Boy Downstairs’), Allie Marshall (‘Twisted Sisters’), Leonardo Mancini (‘Undead’) and Sasha K Gordon (‘The Knights of Shame’).

‘6:45’ follows Bobby as he takes one last romantic shot at saving his rocky relationship with Jules by taking a weekend getaway to the picturesque island resort of Bog Grove. To their bewilderment, the sleepy beach town is curiously deserted, but they soon learn about its notorious and bloody history – one that’s about to repeat itself again and again…

The pair’s relationship issues are quickly cast aside in order to overcome a demented cycle of terror in which they’re seemingly trapped. No matter what great lengths they take to avoid it, Bobby and Jules awake at the title time each morning to a nightmarish chain of events with no escape.