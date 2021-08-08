Jeffrey Dallet Band’s Acid Tongue Album Review

<a href="https://jeffreydallet.bandcamp.com/album/acid-tongue">Acid Tongue by Jeffrey Dallet</a>

Jeffrey Dallet Band; Jeffrey Dallet: Guitar, vocals and harmonica; Jon Von: Bass, keys, backing vocals and guitar; Brian Bodley: Drums and percussion; Scott Holland: Lead guitar, baritone guitar, mandolin and backing vocals

Album: ‘Acid Tongue;’ released August 6, 2021; Recorded, produced and engineered by: VonFunk

Accomplished musician Jeffrey Dallet is once again proving his resourceful talent as a singer-songwriter, now with his latest collection of lyrically driven indie folk-rock tracks. The Denver-based musician and his group, the Jeffrey Dallet Band, recently released their unique new nine-track album, ‘Acid Tongue.’ The enthralling storytelling on the record, which was influenced by the frontman’s experiences, blends and infuses his vital viewpoints on contemporary social commentary and lost love.

‘Acid Tongue,’ which was also shaped by the work of such trailblazing rockers from the 1960s and early ’70s as Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and The Beatles, features edgy, relatable and piercing lyrics about personal passion and the decline of the American dream. Also with the help of his unparalleled high octane vocals, Dallet celebrates his role as an outsider looking in on societal dreams and opinions.

One of the most enticing tunes on ‘Acid Tongue’ is its second entry, ‘Sweet Cindy,’ which chronicles the musician’s tumultuous relationship with the title woman. Supported by gritty, ’70s rock-inspired guitar riffs, the song’s daring lyrics may be considered to be politically incorrect at times by some listeners. But the track’s bold, brazen subject matter focuses on how even though the narrator feels passionate about Cindy, he still wants to kick her out of his life at times. Despite their conflicts, their overall dynamic and connection endures, as they’re both contending with endless pain.

The album’s sophomore track transitions into its third entry, ‘Sinners Dance,’ which is a true standout for its pulsating mix of the electric guitar and drums. Dallet emotionally proclaims that no one can trust true love, as he only finds real comfort in his loneliness. He also passionately croons that lies about the success of true love are told so that people can maintain a hold over their souls, as he strives to find a inner peace for himself.

‘Sinners Dance’ is followed by one of ‘Acid Tongue’s best entries, ‘Psalms of Freedom.’ The record’s fourth tune is a prime example of the singer being socially conscious about the eroding of the American Dream. Driven by gritty rock-inspired guitar riffs and drum beats, he voices his concern over how a war that has happened before is now repeating itself. He tries to protect himself from the country’s continued violence, as society has forgotten about the devastating effects that war has had on its citizens in the past. Dallet wants to proclaim a new declaration of freedom from both war and the ruthless nature of leaders who are only working to support their own agendas.

The musician’s latest album continues its social commentary with its sixth entry, ’45 Song.’ The folk track emphasizes how politicians tend to hide important information about wars so that the public will continue to support their soldiers. While soldiers do need to be honored, Dallet suggests that everyone should contemplate the true benefits of war and fighting on the harmonica-driven tune.

The concluding entry on ‘Acid Tongue’ is the melancholy-driven folk-rock tune, ‘City at Night.’ Continuing with the alluring harmonica, the singer goes back to passionately contemplating personal relationships. He passionately questions how diverse groups of people are viewed differently in society, even if they socially behave in similar ways. The song is a standout for its unapologetic contemplation of the distinct divide in standards for different people, particularly men and women.

‘Acid Tongue’ is the latest powerful record from the Jeffrey Dallet Band, as it features an intense blend of passionate love proclamations and biting social commentaries. Driven by an enthralling blend of fierce folk-rock vocals and intense electronic instrumentals, which is stunningly featured on such songs as ‘Psalms of Freedom’ and ’45 Song,’ the album creates stark glimpses into personal passion and the unfortunate decline of the American dream.

