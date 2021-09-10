Actress Rose Williams Must Confront a Malevolent Evil at East London Royal Infirmary in The Power DVD Giveaway

One of the most difficult obstacles people must overcome in life is contending with the secrets of their traumatic pasts in order to confront the malevolent evil that’s threatening their future. That’s certainly the case for actress Rose Williams’ protagonist of trainee nurse Val in the new horror movie, ‘The Power.’

RLJE Films is set to release the drama on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on Tuesday, September 21. The DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97, and will include several bonus features, including commentary with filmmaker Corrina Faith, cinematographer Laura Bellingham and Williams, and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery.

‘The Power’ was written and directed by the BAFTA-nominated Faith. In addition to Williams, the drama also stars Charlie Carrick (‘Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle,’ ‘Reign’), Gbemisola Ikumelo (‘Roadkill,’ ‘The Last Tree’), Theo Barklem-Biggs (‘The First Team,’ ‘The Forgotten Battle’), Emma Rigby (‘Prisoners Wives,’ ‘Endless Love’) and Shakira Rahman.

Set in London in 1974, ‘The Power’ follows Britain as it prepares for the electrical blackouts that are about to sweep across the country, Val arrives for her first day at the crumbling East London Royal Infirmary. With most of the patients and staff evacuated to another hospital, Val must work the night shift in the empty building. Within these walls lies a deadly secret, forcing Val to face her own traumatic past in order to confront the malevolent power that’s intent on destroying everything around her.