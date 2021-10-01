Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought Hollywood to a halt. As a result, it was difficult for producers to create new content for Americans. Thankfully, the pandemic is beginning to dissipate, and studios are restarting. In recent months, Hollywood has produced many excellent movies. Nevertheless, there have been a few stinkers as well. It is a good idea to focus on watching the best content Hollywood has to offer first. What are some of the best movies in recent months? Continue reading to find out.

‘Cry Macho’

There is a good chance that you’re a fan of the legendary Clint Eastwood. If so, you cannot ignore ‘Cry Macho,’ which is being called one of the best movies in recent years. The neo-Western drama is also produced and directed by Eastwood. The story follows the novel written by Richard Nash many years ago. Eastwood plays a former rodeo star who is paid to reunite a young guy with his father. It might sound like a boring storyline, but it is spectacular. It helps that Eduardo Minett and Dwight Yoakam are equally impressive.

The movie was released in theaters on September 17, 2021, and simultaneously released on HBO Max for 31 days. Although it underperformed at the box office, it was still one of the best movies. It will touch your soul. Even if you’re not a fan of Eastwood, it is a good idea to watch this flick.

‘Stillwater’

You know that you cannot lose with Matt Damon. He has been involved in some of the best movies ever. The 2021 film ‘Stillwater’ is another notch in his belt. It follows an unemployed oil worker who has to prove his daughter’s innocence. Bill Baker will do whatever it takes to prove that his daughter, Allison, is innocent of the crimes. The movie was partially inspired by the Amanda Knox story, although she has criticized it numerous times. ‘Stillwater’ was released in American theaters on July 30, 2021. Besides Damon, the film also stars Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin.

The movie went on to receive mixed reviews, but it is worth checking out. Fans of Damon will agree that it is one of his best pieces in many years.

‘Time Is Up’

Next, you should think about watching 'Time Is Up.' The movie has blown away audiences. Just remember that this is an Italian movie. Therefore, it is much different than some of the others on this list. Nevertheless, fans will be familiar with Bella Thorne, who plays the lead role. After an accident, the couple will be forced to stop, rethink things and reclaim their lives. Once all is said and done, they'll begin living in the present. While some have said that the plot is bad, the movie is still worth checking out. If you've never watched an Italian movie, you may enjoy this one.

Either way, you won’t be disappointed.

‘Bird Of Paradise’

Amazon has become a heavy hitter in the industry. Therefore, you can guarantee that the company is going to continue releasing outstanding movies. ‘Birds of Paradise’ is one of the company’s best movies. The film follows two girls at a Parisian ballet academy as they bond and struggle for success. They’ll compete to earn a contract with a prestigious ballet company. While the company has received mediocre reviews, it is still a good watch. It stars Diana Silvers, Jacqueline Bisset, Toby Huss and Kristine Froseth.

Many will enjoy this movie, thanks to its excellent acting and unique story. It was released just six days ago.

‘Nightbooks’

Finally, fans should consider checking Netflix’s ‘Nightbooks.’ It has become one of the best films in recent months. It stars Jess Brown, Lidya Jewett and Krysten Ritter. The latter has developed a cult-like following so many people will enjoy the movie thanks to her. The movie follows Alex, who is a fan of scary stories. He is tasked with telling a scary story every night. Otherwise, his friend is going to be trapped in a witch’s apartment forever. Although the movie sounds silly, it is good. The movie was released on September 15 2021. If you’re looking for a good time, it is a good idea to check out this movie. Fans of Ritter will like it.