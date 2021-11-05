Interview: Hayley Law, Ben Rosenfield, and Hannah Marks Talk Mark, Mary & Some Other People (Exclusive)

Mark, Mary & Some Other People is a comedy about a married couple that begins to contemplate an open relationship. The interest Mary (Hayley Law) has in “ethical non-monogamy” changes the game for Mark (Ben Rosenfield), leading to a rollercoaster series of new experiences and an irreversibly transformed dynamic. Writer-director Hannah Marks won the Best Screenplay prize at the Tribeca Film Festival, where the film made its world premiere this past June.

ShockYa had the chance to speak with the film’s terrific stars and with the filmmaker behind it. Watch our exclusive interviews with Law, Rosenfield, and Marks above, and the trailer for the film below. Mark, Mary & Some Other People will be released in select theaters on Friday, November 5th.